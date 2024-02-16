16/02/2024 - 11:55

Paris, February 16, 2024 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games and Focus Entertainment are pleased to announce that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden launched with critical acclaim on February 13.

Discover how the intimate narrative Action-RPG conquered the hearts of players, with a current 4,75/5 player score on PlayStation, 4,9/5 on Xbox, and 89% user score on Steam, and garnered worldwide praise from the press in today's Accolades trailer.

Immersing players in an atmospheric, lore-rich world, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden strikes a chord thanks to its engaging and well-written story, dynamic combat system and excellent character performances.

Focus Entertainment and DON'T NOD are thrilled by such a positive reception, and can't wait to hear what players will share in the future, as they take on an emotionally moving journey between life, death, love and sacrifices.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Games Store. Buy the game, grab its Collector's Edition or the Red Echoes Edition, and sign up as a Focus member or subscribe to the newsletter to get the latest exclusive information and upcoming special offers for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and the entire Focus catalog.

