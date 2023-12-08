08/12/2023 - 07:30

Reveal Teaser Unveiled at The Game Awards

Paris, December 8, 2023 - DON'TNOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games is excited to reveal at The Game Awards, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the first IP developed by DON'T NOD Montreal. Bloom & Rage is the first game in the Lost Records universe and is a brand-new story-driven journey through time from the creative minds behind Life is Strange. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is scheduled to be released in late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Watch the reveal teaser: https://youtu.be/mpT9NwXxAtg

In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD, comments: "Following our incredible experience with Life is Strange, which has just exceeded 20 million players, and three years after the creation of our subsidiary in Montreal, I'm proud to unveil Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. This new Intellectual Property, developed by our teams in Canada with the creators of Life is Strange, offers an extraordinary experience. I'm thrilled to finally be able to share this news with our community!"

Frédérique Fourny-Jennings, Managing Director at DON'T NOD Montréal, said: “Over the past three years, we've been building a studio that echoes the strong values of DON'T NOD and welcoming awesome people, so it's the perfect cauldron to develop a brand-new IP that will be infused with who we are here in Montréal. To be able to talk about Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an indescribable feeling because it goes beyond the story of our characters. It's also about the team who has been carving our identity as a studio and that of the game, as well as those yet to come!”

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is scheduled for release in late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

