07/11/2023 - 18:30

Paris, November 7, 2023 - DON'TNOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games declares the following purchases of its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of Market Abuse Regulation.

Issuer Name Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

Instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 30/10/2023 FR0013331212 509 5,998193 ALXP DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 31/10/2023 FR0013331212 1 547 6,201577 ALXP DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 02/11/2023 FR0013331212 353 6,903399 ALXP DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT 969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24 03/11/2023 FR0013331212 1 564 7,180051 ALXP

