26/09/2023 - 18:15

Paris, September 26, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, and FOCUS Entertainment announce that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, originally scheduled for release on November 7, 2023, will now be released on February 13, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD, and John Bert, Managing Director of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT, jointly declare: “We have decided to postpone the release of this new franchise by three months, as the market is experiencing an intense release cycle for AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year. We are convinced that a commercial release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden during a less saturated period will give it the attention it deserves.”



About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, SnowRunner, A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, and Evil West, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23.

For additional information, visit www.focusent.com