21/09/2023 - 18:00

Paris, September 21, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, recently unveiled new content for its upcoming games.

As a reminder, 2023 marks the start of an unprecedented release cycle, expected to generate profitable and sustainable growth for the studio.

Jusant, being playable on the Xbox booth at Gamescom, was met with incredible enthusiasm by the players experiencing the demo. Jusant will be officially launch on October 31 on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass upon release.

Watch the new gameplay trailer here: https://youtu.be/6vBEtwXwdCE

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the studio's next narrative driven action-RPG to be released on November 7 on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This game will mark a new stage in the studio's development into action-RPG segment following the massive success of Vampyr (more than two million copies sold).

Watch the latest gameplay trailer here: https://youtu.be/sNohIUSnOOE

Koira, next game third-party game to be developed by Studio TOLIMA and to be published by DON'T NOD, scheduled for release on Steam in 2025.

Watch the reveal trailer of Koira here: https://youtu.be/e1ZUhSk5_eg

DON'T NOD will provide an update on its line-up with the publication of its 2023 HY results, scheduled for Monday October 16 after market close.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

