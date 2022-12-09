09/12/2022 - 07:30

Paris, December 9, 2022 – DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, unveils its next action-RPG, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM (Project 8).

The fruit of a new collaboration with Focus Entertainment, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM is due to be released towards the end of 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. After the global success of VampyrTM, which has sold over 2 million copies, BanishersTM marks a further milestone in DON'T NOD's development in the highly buoyant action-RPG segment.

In this original creation with its compelling, intimate plot that will have you gripped from start to finish, you will play a formidable pair of ghost-hunters faced with challenging choices and epic fights with dramatic consequences for all living creatures ... as well as the dead. Watch the World Premiere Reveal Trailer to discover the unique universe of this game with its spellbinding artistic direction, powerful plot, and strong personalities.

DON'T NOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: “We are very proud to present our new action-RPG game to our gaming commu nity. After the global success of Vampyr, this latest original intellectual property harnesses all the studio's expertise, offering spectacular fight mechanics, iconic new characters, and breathtaking backdrops. My thanks go to DON'T NOD's development teams, for their commitment to this ambitious project, and to our partner Focus Entertainment for its support in this new co-production, the first release from our high value-added pipeline for 2023-2025.”

Focus Entertainment Managing Director John Bert added: “We were dying to unveil Banishers, the fr uit of our longstanding partnership with DON'T NOD. The studio has a rare talent for creating universes as original as they are immersive. They are amazing storytellers who leverage narration and emotion to produce compelling and innovative gameplay, and Banishers fits the bill perfectly. This is a bold project that is sure to win the hearts of gamers all over the world.”



About Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

New Eden, 1695. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are Banishers, lovers and ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. Following a disastrous last mission, Antea is fatally wounded, becoming one of the spirits she loathes. In the haunted wilds of North America, the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight.

Immerse yourself in a beautiful, intimate and powerful story between two fated lovers. As Banishers, enter the lives of New Eden's communities and solve Haunting Cases in a lore-rich, mystical world plagued with ghosts and ancient secrets. Use your wits or combine Antea's spiritual powers and Red's arsenal to defeat and banish the souls tormenting the living.

Challenging decisions will lay on your path, dramatically impacting your story and the fate of New Eden's inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls. How far will you compromise your ghost-hunting vow for the sake of the one you love?

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is scheduled for release in late 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Wishlist the game on Steam to receive future information.



About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris



About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142.6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally.