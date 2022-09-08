08/09/2022 - 07:30

Paris, September 8, 2022 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, and Tiny Bull Studios, an independent development studio, are proud to announce their collaboration.

DON'T NOD will publish the upcoming Tiny Bull Studios game developed in the form of a co-production in which DON'T NOD will hold the majority rights of the intellectual property.

Based in Turin, Italy, Tiny Bull Studios, staffed by an experienced team of some 15 people, is currently developing an original creation in keeping with DON'T NOD's creative vision and values. The new game has powerful sales potential in the buoyant action-RPG segment.

DON'T NOD will share with Tiny Bull Studios its know-how and experience gained from existing products, notably Vampyr, in order to support the new “action-RPG” creation. Highly appreciated by a broad spectrum of players worldwide, the genre also resonates with the expectations of the studio's deeply engaged community.

The new collaboration will be a big value generator for DON'T NOD, which is bolstering its intellectual property portfolio and expanding its line-up beyond the confines of its in-house production capacity thanks to these collaborations and its new publisher-studio profile.

DON'T NOD CEO Oskar Guilbert said: “We are proud to welcome Tiny Bull Studios among our partners. We were won over by the singular project developed by this talented studio, which underlines DON'T NOD's commitment to supporting original creations in keeping with our mindset and values in a genre that appeals to a wide audience. We are proud to be signing our third collaboration in the space of 18 months, thereby furthering our ambitions as a publisher and bolstering our asset portfolio.”

Tiny Bull Studios CEO Matteo Lana added: “This is a great opportunity for Tiny Bull Studios. Meaningful games have always been our focus and we are looking forward to working with such an outstanding partner on our next project.”

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About Tiny Bull Studios

Tiny Bull Studios is an Italian indie game developer, active in Turin since 2013. Tiny Bull Studios develops games that merge narrative and gameplay in a thoughtful way, trying to create meaningful products that can have