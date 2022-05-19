19/05/2022 - 18:15

Game to be released on September 1, 2022

May 19, 2022. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, is excited to announce the release date for Gerda: A Flame in Winter, its first third-party published game developed by Danish studio PortaPlay.

The new narrative RPG-lite game will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) on September 1, 2022.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD, said: "Gerda: A Flame in Winter is the first game developed in co-production with a third-party studio to be published by DONTNOD. We were immediately taken in by the game and honored to collaborate with PortaPlay in bringing this untold story to life. We are convinced that this new Intellectual Property which enriches our line-up beyond our internal production capacities will strongly contribute to DONTNOD's value creation.”

This poignant narrative game takes place in the Danish village of Tinglev during the German occupation of World War II. The character of Gerda is inspired by a real Danish resistance fighter and grandmother of PortaPlay's Head of Development, Hans von Knut Skovfoged. Players will walk the path of Gerda Larsen, an ordinary woman in extraordinary circumstances who is forced to take a stand after her life is suddenly turned upside down.

One day, Gerda returns home from the clinic where she works as a nurse. She notices blood has she enters the house and soon discovers that her husband, Anders, is being arrested by the Gestapo. He has left behind important resistance documents, and it looks like many Danish and German lives will depend on her next actions.

A tale told not on the front line, but within the intimate setting of the small Danish village Gerda has lived her whole life.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) on September 1, 2022, and is already available to wishlist on Steam!

About DONTNOD Entertainment

DONTNOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DONTNOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About PortaPlay

PortaPlay is an indie developer that creates games with meaning. The studio has made games for 12 years+ from Copenhagen, by an experienced team of about ten people, with past experience from indie titles, serious games and AAA+ titles.

PortaPlay develops games about war and conflicts, told from the perspectives of the men and women enduring them, featuring challenging gameplay and storytelling grounded in reality. Experiences that immerse you in the characters and their stories, challenges you with tough decisions and serves it all with a high level of accessibility.



