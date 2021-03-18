18/03/2021 - 07:30

March 18, 2021. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and Xbox Game Studios, a division of Microsoft, are pleased to announce that Tell Me WhyTM, won “Best Message-Bearer Game” and “Best Narrative Design” awards at the Pégases 2021!

Organized by the Académie française des Arts et Techniques du jeu vidéo, the ceremony took place on March 17 and honored the best video games of the past year.

DONTNOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: “ We are very proud to see Tell Me Why rewarded in these two categories! Through this original creation, we wanted to tackle strong and engaging themes that are very popular with today's players. These awards are a great recognition of the quality of the work of DONTNOD teams. It reinforces our strategy of offering popular experiences that have an impact and unique emotional journeys.”



On the road to the BAFTA

Tell Me WhyTM is nominated in “Game Beyond Entertainment” category at the BAFTA Games Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards). The ceremony will be held on March 25 at a digital event and will celebrate the very best of games of 2020.

The "Game Beyond Entertainment" category recognizes credible and authentic content, through the emotional impact it generates, the themes it addresses and the innovative use of our medium to explore and deliver strong positive messages, beyond pure video game entertainment.

***

Tell Me WhyTM is a mysterious and intimate tale of twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan who reunite after many years apart. They discover that they still share a strong and supernatural bond that allows them to interact with memories from the past. Set in the imaginary town of Delos Crossing, Alaska, Tell Me WhyTM features realistic characters and mature themes. As you explore the twins' past, your choices will affect their relationship and the strength of the bond between them, while shaping the course of their lives.

Tell Me WhyTM, developed by DONTNOD and published by Xbox Game Studios, is also the first game from a major studio and publisher, in which the player plays a transgender protagonist: Tyler Ronan. From casting to character design, Microsoft and DONTNOD are committed to making Tyler's story as authentic and meaningful as possible for members of gender minorities. Throughout development, the teams also worked with the support of GLAAD, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ portrayal in the media.

Tell Me WhyTM consists of three chapters available via the Xbox Game Pass and for purchase on Xbox One, Windows and Steam. The first chapter is now available for free on these platforms.

***

Visit Tell Me WhyTM official website: www.tellmewhygame.com

DONTNOD official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DONTNOD.Entertainment/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DONTNOD_Ent

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com





