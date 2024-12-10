10/12/2024 - 18:00

Montigny Le Bretonneux, December 10, 2024

PRESENTATION OF STRATEGIC PERSPECTIVES

During a remote presentation of DOLFINES' strategic outlook on Monday, December 16, Adrien Bourdon Feniou, Chairman and CEO of DOLFINES, will answer questions from two of the company's main shareholders.

He will also answer questions that may have been sent to him before December 13 at noon at the following email address: actionnaires@dolfines.com. They must mention the name and position of the person asking the question.

The entire session will be posted on the www.dolfines.com website, in the Investors section, on December 17 after the close of trading.

During this presentation, Adrien Bourdon Feniou will comment on a number of financial objectives set for the DOLFINES group in the short / medium term. These objectives, which are the result of the projection of DOLFINES' strategy in a generally unstable general environment on its main financial indicators, are in no way guarantees of future performance. They are as follows:

Unaudited consolidated data

In € million 2023 2024

(e) 2025

(e) 2028

(e) Revenues 8.0 ˜ 10.0 ˜ 12.0 ˜ 18.0 EBITDA -1.1 ˜ 0 ˜ 0.6 ˜ 1.8 Margin EBITDA / Revenues -13.8 % ˜ 0% ˜ 5% ˜ 10% Net financial debt 2.0 ˜ 0.8 Shareholders equity 3.4 ˜ 4.2

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions based, among other things, on DOLFINES' current and future strategy and the economic environment in which DOLFINES operates. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed, expressed or implied, in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DOLFINES.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM – ISIN Code: FR001400SP13– Mnemonic Code: ALDOL - DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com