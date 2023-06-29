29/06/2023 - 18:00

Montigny Le Bretonneux, June 29, 2023

DOLFINES adopts a new governance

Board of Directors profoundly renewed

Adrien Bourdon-Feniou new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Identification of a mobilizing roadmap for the coming period

The Ordinary General Meeting of DOLFINES, independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, was held on June 28 in Montigny le Bretonneux. All resolutions were passed unanimously by the votes present and represented.

In particular, and on the proposal of Jean-Claude Bourdon, Chairman and founder of DOLFINES SA, the Meeting profoundly renewed the composition of the Board of Directors of DOLFINES SA:

It ratified the appointment of Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AEGIDE International, a company recently acquired by DOLFINES SA, as a director of DOLFINES SA;

It also appointed Rudolph Hidalgo and Jean-François Carminati as directors of DOLFINES SA.

Due to a lack of quorum, the Extraordinary General Meeting was not held.

At the end of the Ordinary General Meeting, a Board of Directors was held.

It first took note of the resignation of Jean-Claude Bourdon from his mandate as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DOLFINES SA. The Board thanked Jean-Claude Bourdon for his entire career in the construction of a player internationally recognized by all operators in the O&G sector, which will have achieved nearly 30 million euros in turnover in 2014 and 2015 before the lasting fall in oil prices undermined the profitability of its operations.

The Board of Directors then appointed Adrien Bourdon-Feniou as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DOLFINES SA. After in-depth discussion by the Board on all aspects of the life of the DOLFINES group, the directors invited the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to present to the Board of Directors, before the end of the second half of 2023, a global plan including the following five axes:

The evolution of the group's financing structure with, beyond that, the objective of the entry of a reference shareholder into the capital of DOLFINES SA;

The reorganization and integration of the various entities of the group in order to achieve the necessary organizational, commercial and financial synergies;

Profitable and cash-generating growth options, both internal and external;

The means and resources to be implemented to obtain the best use of the R&D efforts accomplished or in progress on OHMe, Trussfloat 15+ and Sedlar technologies;

Strengthening the group's organization in terms of accounting reporting and CSR practice.

Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, Chairman and CEO of DOLFINES SA, said: "I would first like to congratulate Jean-Claude Bourdon for the structuring decisions in terms of strategy and governance that he has taken in recent months regarding the future of DOLFINES. I thank the Board of Directors of DOLFINES for the trust it has placed in me. With regard to the roadmap, which seems to me to cover all the key topics in my analysis of the group's general situation, I will inform the Board, as well as the Market and all DOLFINES' internal and external stakeholders, by the end of next November, of my decisions and progress on each of the points mentioned. "

Adrien Bourdon-Feniou : before founding Thesiger International, a European investment company in service companies, including Aegide International, which he chairs, Adrien Bourdon-Feniou held several operational, management and consulting positions in the extractive industries (oil and gas, mining) in North America, the Middle East and Africa. As Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Paris-listed Dietswell S.A., he set up the Abu Dhabi office and managed the expansion of the group's commercial presence in Southeast Asia and East Africa.

Adrien is MSc. Comparative Politics London School of Economics (LSE), B.A. Government Harvard University.

Rudolph Hidalgo is a Crisis executive, specialist in Restructuring, Strategy Consulting, executive coach, growth acceleration and innovation specialist. He has been Chairman or director of companies in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Hong Kong and Morocco.

Rudolph Hidalgo is a graduate of HEC Paris, of New York University (Stern Business School), and of the London School of Economics (Trium Global Executive MBA).

Jean-François Carminati has been practicing the profession of Financial Communication for many years, first as Head of Financial Communications for large international groups, then as a financial analyst, and finally as a partner in American and French consulting firms.

He holds a degree in Economics and is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, lecturer in financial management and business economics at CELSA and author of the book "L'économie de l'entreprise, c'est facile".

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

