Montigny Le Bretonneux, February 16, 2023

DOLFINES signs a Letter Of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition

of an international expert company in the EHS market

(Environment, Health and Safety)

The Board of Directors of DOLFINES, meeting on February 15, 2023, validated the signing of a LOI and entry into exclusivity period whose purpose is to acquire 100% of the capital and voting rights of an international expertise company on the EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) market.

The acquisition of this company would give DOLFINES privileged access to a market in high demand for industrial safety, impact studies and CSR consulting. It would significantly strengthen its presence in its current development areas, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

The company's turnover amounted to €2.75 million for the 2022 financial year, up 17% compared to 2021, with an EBITDA/Revenue margin of 9.2% and a positive net cash position at 31 December 2022.

The financing of this operation will be covered by the ongoing financing with Negma, which could consider taking a minority stake in DOLFINES, thus confirming its project to support the company's industrial development over time.

The completion of the acquisition will be subject to the outcome of an acquisition audit, which is expected to be completed no later than March 3, 2023.

About Dolfines:

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

