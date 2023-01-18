18/01/2023 - 18:00

Montigny Le Bretonneux, January 18, 2023

OPERATIONS ON CAPITAL

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announces:

The official termination of the 2022 Convertible Bonds program with BSA,

The completion on January 13, 2023 of a capital increase of €187,920 through the issuance of 18,792,000 new shares at a price of 1 cent per share, bringing the total number of outstanding shares to €283,848,262 and the share capital to €2,838,482.62.

This capital increase relates to the set-off of existing receivables with a historical service provider of DOLFINES who has preferred settlement in shares rather than cash.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

