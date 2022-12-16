16/12/2022 - 18:00

Montigny Le Bretonneux, December 16, 2022

POSTPONEMENT OF THE ACQUISITION OF MAINTCONTROL

For several days, the DOLFINES share price has been below its nominal value of 1 cent. This particular situation contractually increases the cost for DOLFINES of the drawdown on the convertible bond financing facility (OCABSA) necessary, in particular, to close the acquisition of Maintcontrol announced on October 18. As a result, the economic bases of this acquisition become prohibitive to the definitive conclusion of this operation.

Still convinced of the strategic relevance of this merger, which would significantly strengthen its onshore and offshore wind energy service offering, DOLFINES has decided to postpone the acquisition of Maintcontrol while strengthening the ongoing technical and commercial links.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

