Montigny Le Bretonneux, October 7, 2022

Number of shares and voting rights as of October 7, 2022

DOLFINES, a public limited company with a capital of 1,250,562.62 euros whose registered office is 12, avenue des Prés – 78180 Montigny le Bretonneux, registered 428 745 020 RCS Versailles (the Company) informs its shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code, that on 7 October 2022, the Company's capital amounts to 1,250,562.62 euros composed of 125,056,262 shares to which are attached 125,785,022 voting rights.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations – + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 – ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO : Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations – + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com