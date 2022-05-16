16/05/2022 - 18:00

Montigny Le Bretonneux, May 16, 2022

CONVENING OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 30 JUNE 2022

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry, announces the publication to the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) dated May 20, 2022 of the notice of meeting equivalent to convening the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 30, 2022.

The Management Report on the Company's situation and the Auditor's Report on the 2021 annual accounts are available on the website www.dolfines.com.

.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN : FR0014004QZ9 – Mnémo : ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - [email protected]

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations – + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 – [email protected]

COMALTO : Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations – + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - [email protected]