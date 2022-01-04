04/01/2022 - 18:00

Press Release – January 4, 2022

DOLFINES pre-qualified by Saudi Aramco for future tenders on inspection and Acceptance services contracts for its drilling rigs

After being audited by Saudi Aramco Drilling and Workover Contractors Pre-qualification Comittee, DOLFINES ABU DHABI represented by BAAS International Group Company Ltd (BIG Group) has been approved technically to bid on upcoming contracts for Rig inspection and Acceptance services.

Saudi Aramco being the world's largest oil producer, this pre-qualification opens several business opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, increasing DOLFINES strong presence in the Gulf region.

“ DOLFINES will transfer the most advanced technologies and provide value added services to the Kingdom. This commitment is aligned with our Kingdom 2030 vision of enabling local talents and bring the global experience DOLFINES has to the energy transition in Saudi Arabia. “, Bader A. Al Suwaidan, CEO & Chairman of BIG Group, said.

Jean-Claude Bourdon, President of DOLFINES, said “Our commitment to the region and Saudi Arabia has recently been underlined with our partnership with BIG group and our successful pre-qualification by Saudi Aramco is an early milestone to expand our footprint in the drilling related services and offshore renewable solutions. We are excited for this opportunity and are proud to play a role in the energy space future within the Kingdom.”

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com)

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM – FR0014004QZ9 – ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES : Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - [email protected]

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations – + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 – [email protected]

COMALTO : Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations – + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - [email protected]