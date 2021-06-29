29/06/2021 - 18:00

PRESS RELEASE Montigny le Bretonneux, June 29, 2021

Combined Sharehoders' Meeting of DOLFINES

DOLFINES' Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Montigny le Bretonneux. All resolutions were approved but the 23th (issue of shares to the employees adhering to the company savings plan) that the Board of Directors of DOLFINES had, as every year, proposed to reject.

The result of the votes will be posted on the www.dolfines.com website very soon.

All of the company's press releases can be found on the website www.dolfines.com.

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com)

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM – FR0010377127 – ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME

Contacts:

DOLFINES: Delphine BARDELET GUEJO, Chief Financial Officer - [email protected]

COMALTO: Jean-François CARMINATI, Analysts and Medias Relations - [email protected] - Tel. +33 6 63 87 57 60