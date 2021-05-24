24/05/2021 - 18:30

PRESS RELEASE Montigny le Bretonneux, May 24, 2021

DOLFINES enters into exclusive discussions for the buyout of 8.2 France:

first step of the Cash&Value21/25 Renewable Energy Plan to accelerate the development on the wind services activities market

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energies industry, announces that it is in exclusive discussions for the acquisition of 8.2 France, one of the world's leaders in the expertise for renewable energy production parks.

In 2020, the year of the global pandemic, 8.2 France achieved a 16% growth in sales to 1.8 million euros, which attests to its solidity and its leading position in fast-growing markets, built on more than twelve years of trust of its customers, and its structured, highly qualified and autonomous teams.

In November 2020, DOLFINES and 8.2 France had built a partnership to capture market opportunities in consulting and technical expertise on the wind energy business in order to cover the widest possible spectrum of services in their respective areas of expertise.

The quality of the commercial contacts established to present this new global offering confirmed the importance of synergies between the two companies, as well as their ability to offer an integrated and value-creating offer in the technical expertise of turbines, electrical infrastructures and foundations as experts or consulting engineers in fast-growing markets.

Jean-Claude Bourdon, President of DOLFINES, said: "After successfully testing for a few months the reality and importance of synergies between our activities and the current and potential markets of DOLFINES and 8.2 France, we have decided to accelerate our development in the marine and land turbine services market by entering into exclusive discussions for the acquisition of 8.2 France.

The transaction, scheduled to close in early July 2021, will result in the full integration of the management and teams of 8.2 France and will be the first realisation of the Cash&Value21/25 Plan announced in April 2021. Multiplying our skills in a growing market with many applications, it will illustrate DOLFINES' ability to energize the engineering and services market for the renewable and conventional energy industry. »

A growing market with many applications

The need for technical expertise in onshore wind farms will indeed grow organically between 5 and 10% due to the ageing of the French wind farm. This situation will create opportunities for maintenance contracts and inspections for end-of-life parks and parks under construction.

The better integration of teams and complementary expertises will accelerate this growth for the new group around four historical segments of 8.2 France:

Technical expertise: 8.2 France, one of the leaders in supporting asset managers on recurrent wind farm inspections, will also benefit from DOLFINES' international implementation and experience;

Performance: 8.2 France will aim to consolidate expertise through closer partnerships and the use of digital solutions, some of which have been developed within 8.2 France and DOLFINES;

Due-diligences and Technical Audits: in this high-potential market, the technical expertise of 8.2 France and the engineering culture of DOLFINES will be an asset to accelerate development and support wind and photovoltaic park investors;

Productable: The combination of technical expertise and engineering specific to the two companies allows us to aim for a leading position in France and internationally.

Moreover, in the offshore market, DOLFINES' experience and knowledge of players from conventional energy will enable the company to offer the expertise of 8.2 France taking into account the specific requirements of the offshore environment.

Cash&Value 21/25

The Cash&Value21/25 Plan is based on two axes developing their Cashflow and value-generating effects over the next five years, starting in 2021. They mobilize all of DOLFINES' human, technological, commercial and financial resources:

Expansion of services activities developed in conventional energies and Cashflow generators over the short term to the market for marine and terrestrial turbines in the short term: Technical assistance and Advice, Audit, Inspection and Reporting;

Accelerating the development of the 15 MW turbine-carrying float, the standard of tenders for floating wind that will be launched continuously over the coming period.

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com)

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

