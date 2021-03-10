Press Release Paris, March 10, 2021
INDICATIVE CALENDAR OF FINANCIAL PUBLICATIONS IN 2021
DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, publishes its financial communication calendar for the year 2021.
2020 full-year results Week 17
2020 full-year report Week 17
General meeting of Shareholders Week 26
2021 1st half-year results Week 43
All publications will be made after the market closes. The calendar is provided as a guide and may be subject to change.
About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com )
Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.
Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.
Euronext Growth TM
DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM – FR0010377127 – ALDOL
DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME
