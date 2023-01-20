20/01/2023 - 07:30

2022 revenue: €35.8 m

Radiology: significant growth of +17% during 4th quarter

Bone densitometry: annual growth of +21%

Record order book

2023 targets and perspectives

€40 m of revenue only for the DMS Imaging division, that is a double-digit organic growth

Continue to increase profitability with the expected progression of the EBITDA margin

Accelerate the strategic refocusing on historical activities creating value in the framework of the Imaging 2027 strategic plan

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0012202497 - ALDMS), recognized French specialist in medical imaging, publishes its annual consolidated revenue for the year ending on December 31 2022.

Non audited consolidated data in € m - IFRS standard 2019 2020 2021 2022 Variation 1st quarter revenue 6.5 7.6 9.0 8.9 -1% 2nd quarter revenue 7.5 8.0 9.3 9.7 +4% 3rd quarter revenue 7.3 7.9 9.9 7.4 -26% 4th quarter revenue 9.6 8.6 8.9 9.9 +11% Total - 12 months revenue 31.0 32.1 37.1 35.8 -4%

During the last quarter of 2022, DMS Group delivered a strong consolidated revenue amouting €9.9 m, up by +11%.

The group renewed with a double-digit growth at the end of the year, after a 3rd quarter penalized by supply challenges on electronic components that led to a rescheduling of the production planning during summer and the postponement of deliveries.

Although significant, these pressures on supplies had a final limited impact on the global 2022 activity. thanks to an agile dynamic orders management and operational.

In 2022, the consolidated revenue of DMS Group reached €35.8 m, a limited annual decrease of -4% with an important effect of comparative base versus 2021. As a reminder, the group benefited from an exceptional contract in 2021[1] for the delivery of X-ray tables internationally and achieved almost 4% of its revenue in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus in 2021. In addition, at the beginning of 2022 DMS Group sold the division DMS Wellness, which generated in 2021 a turnover of €0.2 m.

Review by activity

At the end of 2022, the DMS Imaging division recorded a consolidated turnover of €35.3 m, almost stable in comparison with the previous exercise (-3%).

In Radiology, the annual revenue reached €29.3 m (-6%). Based on comparative 2021 basis excluding the exceptional contract recorded last year and excluding the interruption of sales in Russia, Radiology achieved a double-digit growth compared with the previous year.

In 2022, the revenue realized in the framework of the distribution agreements with Fujifilm Healthcare, Canon Medical System and Carestream Health increased mainly in France and the United States.

Through its positioning, its solutions and its economic model, the DMS Imaging division has established itself in 2022 as a trusted partner of the world's largest groups in conventional imaging.

In Bone Densitometry, the activity increased by +21%, with an annual revenue over €6.0 m for the first time. The export sales now represent 97% of this activity, supported by the manufacturing agreement with Fujifilm Healthcare but also the recovery of the Asian market.

The revenue of the DMS Biotech division amounted to €0.6 m in 2022, a non-significant decrease of -19% in comparison with 2021. Hybrigenics and its subsidiaries, constituting the DMS Biotech division of DMS Group, had a strong last quarter with an acceleration in orders. The companies Inoviem and BCell, not consolidated in the revenue of the Group as consolidated by the equity method, continued their development plan in accordance with the strategic plan presented at the end of November 2022 by the management of Hybrigenics.

As a reminder, in the framework of the strategic plan Imaging 2027[2], DMS Group marked its disengagement from DMS Biotech and concluded a memorandum of understanding with its management in order to organize the sale of the block of shares held by DMS Group in Hybrigenics.

Perspectives: €40 m revenue targeted in 2023

The end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 were marked by a strengthening of the orders, at a record level for this time of the year, offering the perspective of a sustained activity in the upcoming months.

In 2023, DMS Group targets a consolidated revenue of €40 m, exclusively through its DMS Imaging division, driving a double-digit growth in comparison with 2022. This goal is based only on organic growth.

The growth drivers will be:

The rise of the new X-ray table Platinum Néo, constituting the high-end key product of X-ray rooms for the next years;

The increasing contribution of industrial and commercial, with Fujifilm Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Europe and Carestream Health.

The partnership with Canon Medical Systems Europe will be reinforced in the 2nd half of 2023 with the launch of a new generation RF system developed by DMS Imaging and based on Canon Inc technology.

In early 2023, DMS Imaging also announced that Fujifilm Healthcare Italy won a tender for the delivery of 96 X-ray remote-controlled tables manufactured by DMS Imaging, a record order that participates to the growth of the division in 2023 and 2024;

Direct marketing of own-brand solutions in France through referencing agreements with central purchasing agencies (UniHA, Ugap, Resah);

Continuation of a dynamic activity in bone densitometry.

At the same time, the group has set itself the goal to continue the improvement of its profitability in 2023, already improved during the 1st semester 2022 (10.3% of EBITDA margin3 for the DMS Imaging division against 9.7% a year before).

In 2027, within the time frame of the Imaging 2027 plan, DMS Group has set itself the goals to reach a €60 m revenue and an EBITDA margin up to 14%.

Participation of DMS Group to the Biomed Forum at the end of January 2023

In the framework of its financial communication strategy and the strengthening of its investor's relationships, DMS Group announces its participation on January 24, 2023 to the 8th edition of the Biomed Forum, organized by Invest Securities.

The Biomed Event is the annual fair dedicated to the health sector bringing together different companies of the sector biotech/medtech and European institutional investors.

Financial calendar 2023

Date Event April 20th 2023 Publication of the 2023 1st quarter revenue April 28th 2023 Publication of 2022 annual results July 20th 2023 Publication of the 2023 1st semester revenue September 29th 2023 Publication of 2023 half-year results October 19th 2023 Publication of the 2023 3rd quarter revenue January 18th 2024 Publication of the 2023 annual revenue April 30th 2024 Publication of 2023 annual results

The publications will be made when the Euronext Paris market is closed. These dates are given as an indication, they can be changed if necessary.

About DMS Group

The DMS Group is a French specialist and recognized player in medical imaging, with high-end imaging solutions dedicated to digital radiology and bone densitometry, through its DMS Imaging division.

Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Group is now the French leader in development, design and manufacturing of RF imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology.

The DMS Group is on every continent through a network of over 140 national distributors, subsidiaries and joint ventures.

DMS Biotech division, consisting of Hybrigenics listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0004153930 - ticker: ALHYG) and its subsidiaries, operates in the field of biotechnologies, and more specifically, technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis and regenerative medicine based on the injection of fat stem cells. DMS Group concluded a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of its DMS Biotech.

DMS Group is quoted on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - memo: ALDMS).

More information on www.dms.com.

[1] In 2021, DMS Group delivered an exceptional order of 6 M€ of X-ray tables abroad, in collaboration with the assembler Group FSE, as part of a World Bank call for tenders benefiting from a financing of the Treasury General Directorate.

[2] read the press release from October 25, 2022