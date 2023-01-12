12/01/2023 - 07:30

DMS Imaging, the imaging division of Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0012202497 - ALDMS) and French specialist in the development, design, and manufacture of imaging systems is pleased to announce that its commercial and industrial partner Fujifilm Healthcare Italy has won a tender for 96 FDX Visionary-RF Premium remote-controlled radiology tables.

This order is part of the national tender launched by CONSIP, a public company owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

This volume of remote-controlled tables, the majority of which will be delivered in 2023, represents, in terms of turnover, the largest tender ever awarded to DMS Imaging.

Europe was the initial starting point for the commercial and industrial agreements signed between Fujifilm Healthcare and DMS Imaging at the RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) at the end of 2019.

In the first nine months of 2022, the sales of FDX Visionary-RF Premium tables represented about 30% of the reported market share in France (source: SNITEM – Syndicat National de l'Industrie des Technologies Médicales).

This new contract allows DMS Imaging and Fujifilm Healthcare to establish themselves as major players in Italy as well. The activities in the rest of Europe are also growing steadily.

Since 2020, the DMS Imaging and Fujifilm Healthcare Europe agreements have been extended to the United States and EMEA area, which represent major growth vectors. Discussions are underway to extend the collaboration to Central and South America.

Masa Fukumoto, President of Fujifilm Healthcare Europe, declares:

" We are very pleased with our partnership with DMS Imaging and our recent achievements in Europe show how relevant this collaboration is. Fujifilm Group aims to become a key player on the medical imaging market and DMS Imaging's Group 's products fit perfectly with our portfolio. The achievement on the CONSIP call for bids and all other recent achievements in Europe proves it perfectly. "

Samuel Sancerni, Chairman & CEO of DMS Group, comments:

" Historically, France and Italy are the two largest European markets for remote-controlled tables. Our partnership with Fujifilm Healthcare has established us as one of the major actors in the French market. This contract will allow us to grow our market share in the Italian market over the long term. This order represents about 30% of annual turnover for our medical imaging activity. Our new production and assembly unit and the refocusing of our corporate strategy on our imaging business over the last few months allows us to accompany our partners in their market growth. I would like to thank our partner Fujifilm Healthcare Italy for their trust in this contract. "

About DMS Group

The DMS Group is a French specialist and recognized player in medical imaging, with high-end imaging solutions dedicated to digital radiology and bone densitometry, through its DMS Imaging division.

Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Group is now the French leader in development, design and manufacturing of RF imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology.

The DMS Group is on every continent through a network of over 140 national distributors, subsidiaries and joint ventures.

DMS Biotech division, consisting of Hybrigenics listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0004153930 - ticker: ALHYG) and its subsidiaries, operates in the field of biotechnologies, and more specifically, technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis and regenerative medicine based on the injection of fat stem cells. DMS Group concluded a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of its DMS Biotech.

DMS Group is quoted on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - memo: ALDMS).

More information on www.dms.com.

