14/09/2022 - 18:30

Madam, Sir, dear shareholders,

During the last general meeting on July 18th, 2022, the shareholders of Diagnostic Medical Systems Group voted in favor of a new corporate governance with the aim of continuing the development of the group, by capitalizing on the skills of the teams in place and put the shareholders back at the center of the group's interests by creating a real stock market dynamic.

In this perspective, the new Board of directors met after the general meeting and appointed me as CEO of the company with the mission to launch an ambitious action plan allowing the revaluation of the DMS Group share through the implementation of an efficient and value-creating strategy and financial communication.

Since taking office, I started a strategic review of all the activities of the Group. After the first reflections, we are considering refocusing the Group on its flourishing jobs, to make good use of their development potential, while studying the consolidation opportunities offered by the market.

Reinforcing DMS Imaging's position as major European actor of medical imaging

Regarding our medical imaging division whose development I've been leading for about 10 years, DMS Imaging realized a merger by the partial contribution of assets to the Belgian company ASIT biotech (since then renamed DMS Imaging) in early 2022. DMS Imaging is owned by DMS Group at 88.33%.

This operation aims to constitute an independent European medical imaging company, actor of the market consolidation, and leading partner of the largest international medtechs.

Reunited in general meeting on September 12th, 2022, the shareholders of DMS Imaging implemented a new governance through a new Board of directors, now constituted of three members:

Régis Roche – Chairman of DMS Imaging's Board of directors

– Chairman of DMS Imaging's Board of directors Samuel Sancerni – CEO of DMS Imaging

– CEO of DMS Imaging Jean-François Gendron – Independent administrator of DMS Imaging

The new DMS Imaging Board of directors to which I belong would like to implement in the upcoming months an industrial strategy committee with high level personalities from the medical imaging field or specialized in business strategy.

In the upcoming semesters, we aim to pursue the following objectives:

Reinforcing DMS Imaging's position as major European medical imaging actor, through its key products in radiology (Platinum DRF Adam and the new table Platinum Néo) in order to provide the medical imaging sector with the most advanced technologies, and its recognized expertise in bone densitometry.

Realization of the organic growth potential to reach a critical size, relying on its new production unit in Gallargues-le-Montueux as well as the MC2 Project, aiming to develop two new high-end imaging solutions, which will be manufactured in France. The solutions of this project, benefiting from a financing by the French government in the framework of the Recovery Plan (Plan de Relance) and the Investments for the Future Program (Programme d'investissements d'avenir - PIA), will reinforce the DMS Imaging products range by 2024 and 2025. These new solutions will support the future growth of DMS Imaging and will bring innovation and intelligence, both for the medical personnel but also for a better diagnosis of patients.

We will also launch an ambitious project to redesign our bone densitometry range in order to provide a higher value offer in the mid-end and high-end market segments.

To listen and support the consolidation of the imaging sector, through new strategic and/or financial alliances and partnerships, in order to create a real French and European medical imaging industry.

Capitalize on the teams in place and their skills. Since 2015, we significantly reinforced our management structure with business experts coming from process industries. These new skills, associated to the historic teams' savoir faire and the installation in 2021 in our new factory, allow us to serenely address our future R&D and industrial challenges. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Group's employees.

Strategic reflections on the future of the DMS Biotech division

Regarding the DMS Biotech division, consisting in the participation of about 40% in the Hybrigenics company and its subsidiaries (Stemcis, Adip'Sculpt and Inoviem Scientific), strategic reflections are currently engaged on its future, in order to add value to this asset, both for DMS Group and for the shareholders of Hybrigenics.

As a reminder, the Hybrigenics company owns several patented molecules in development and owns through participations the companies:

Stemcis , specialized in the processing of adipose stem cells in aesthetic and regenerative medicine.

, specialized in the processing of adipose stem cells in aesthetic and regenerative medicine. Inoviem Scientific , bioanalytical CRO (contract research organization) enabling, thanks to patented technologies, the pharmaceutical industry to acquire a greater precision in the understanding of the clinical action mode (MoA) of a drug candidate and thus “secure” its clinical trials.

, bioanalytical CRO (contract research organization) enabling, thanks to patented technologies, the pharmaceutical industry to acquire a greater precision in the understanding of the clinical action mode (MoA) of a drug candidate and thus “secure” its clinical trials. B Cell Design, subsidiary of Inoviem Scientific specialized in new generation monoclonal antibodies.

The result of these reflections will be shared with the shareholders and collaborators in the framework of a communication aiming to detail the strategic plan of DMS Group which will take place in October, after the publication of 2022 bi-annual results, on September 30th, 2022, and the 2022 French Days of Radiology which will take place from October 7th to 10th this year.

Project of free allocation of equity warrants to thank DMS Group's shareholders

To thank the shareholders who have accompanied the company for a long time during the different steps of its development, DMS Group currently studies a project of issuing and free allocation of equity warrants (BSA) to its shareholders.

Further details on the modalities of this project will also be communicated in the upcoming weeks.

Thank you for your trust, I will see you in October for the detailed presentation of DMS Group's strategic plan.

Samuel Sancerni

Chief Executive Officer of DMS Group

About DMS Group

DMS Group is composed of companies with a high innovation potential. Historically centered on medical imaging industry, the activity is developing in new directions. By investing on the future and betting on research, DMS Group hopes to bring the solutions of tomorrow.

Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Imaging is now the French leader in development, design and manufacture of imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology. DMS Imaging (previously ASIT Biotech) is quoted on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris markets (ISIN: BE0974289218 - memo: DMSIM).

DMS Biotech supports the development strategy of the group in the field of biotechnologies, and more specifically, technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis and regenerative medicine based on the injection of fat stem cells. Hybrigenics is quoted on the Paris Euronext Market (ISIN: FR0004153930 - memo: ALHYG).

DMS Group is on every continent through a network of over 140 national distributors, subsidiaries and joint ventures. DMS Group is quoted on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - memo: ALDMS).

More information on www.dms.com.

