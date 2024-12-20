20/12/2024 - 18:00

December 20, 2024 – 6:00 PM – Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 – ALDMS et FR001400IAQ8 – DMSBS), a specialist in high-performance digital medical imaging systems for radiology and bone densitometry, announces an increase in Verso Capital's stake in DMS Group through the exercise of the Adjustment Warrants (BSA), in accordance with the acquisition agreement for Solutions For Tomorrow (SFT) completed in October 2023.

Following this operation, Verso Capital and its co-shareholder will hold 5,505,397 shares, representing 26,40% of the share capital. Verso Capital thus confirms its role as a key shareholder alongside the management team and reaffirms its full support for DMS Group's strategic ambitions.



ACCELERATION OF SYNERGIES AND MAJOR ADVANCEMENT IN DMS GROUP'S DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

The acquisition of Solutions For Tomorrow (SFT) aligns perfectly with DMS Group's strategic plan Imaging 2027, aimed at positioning the Group as an independent European medtech leader, a partner of global industry leaders, and a key player in consolidating the medical imaging market.

This partnership enables DMS Group to offer a comprehensive mobile x-ray portfolio, combining:

Onyx, the ultra-mobile high-end solution developed internally as part of the MC2 Project, featuring an innovative cold cathode tube technology (Carbon Nanotube);

!M1, SFT's motorized solution designed for large hospitals and the North American market.

Industrial and commercial synergies are progressing steadily, with the integration of the ADAM software into the !M1 system, significantly enhancing the appeal of the offering. These advancements were further supported by notable commercial achievements in 2024, including:

A 4-year Framework agreement with the Danish hospital sector;

A strategic partnership with two global American distributors, Medlink Imaging and JPI Healthcare, a key market with strong potential for the !M1 solution.

Finally, a major strategic contract for the supply of !M1 mobile units in 2025 is nearing finalization, marking a critical step in our development. The disclosure of the contract details is subject to an official government announcement. The Company will issue a press release with the details as soon as authorization is obtained.

ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French manufacturer of digital radiology solutions with an international focus, recognized as a key player and essential partner in the value chain due to the quality of its solutions, flexibility, ingenuity, and responsible values.

In 2023, DMS Group achieved consolidated revenue of €42.2 million, with 75% generated internationally, and has a presence on all continents through a network of over 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - Ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA-PME Investment plan.

On June 13, 2023, DMS Group issued Warrants (BSA) listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR001400IAQ8 – Ticker: DMSBS), exercisable until September 12, 2025.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program, supporting SMEs aiming to scale into mid-cap companies.

