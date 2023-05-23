23/05/2023 - 19:30

End of ongoing procedure with Thierry Legon

and reinstatement of the judicial reorganization plan homologated on February 9, 2021

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0012202497 - ALDMS), recognized French specialist in medical imaging, announces today that the Court of Appeal of Liège pronounced an agreement judgement between DMS Imaging, imaging division of DMS Group and French specialist in the development, design and manufacture of imaging systems, and M. Thierry Legon to end the ongoing litigation.

The ongoing procedure is mutually abandoned by the parties concerned and DMS Imaging regains the full benefit of the judicial reorganization plan homologated on February 9, 2021. The latter had been revoked by a judgement of the Liège Business Court of November 8, 2022 (cf. DMS Imaging press release of December 6, 2022).

M. Thierry Legon's claim will be paid by transferring existing shares of DMS Imaging held by DMS Group, in accordance with the terms of the original homologated reorganization plan.

All risks regarding this deal, mentioned in the prospectus of December 20, 2022, relating to the contribution of the medical imaging division of DMS Group, have therefore been removed.

About DMS Group

DMS Group is a French specialist and recognized player in medical imaging, with high-end imaging solutions dedicated to digital radiology and bone densitometry through its DMS Imaging division.

DMS Group is on every continent through a network of over 140 national distributors, subsidiaries and joint ventures.

DMS Group is quoted on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - memo: ALDMS).

More information on www.dms.com.

