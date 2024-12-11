11/12/2024 - 18:00

Anteuil, December 11 2024

EthiFinance ESG Ratings awards DELFINGEN a silver medal for its ESG performance in 2023

ESG rating of 65/100 for 2023, an improvement of +8 points

+16 points above its sector benchmark

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY (DELFINGEN), leader in wiring protection solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, has been honored by Ethifinance for its good ESG performance in 2023, and awarded with a silver medal.

The company obtained a score of 65/100, a clear improvement compared with 2022 (+8 points). It ranked 35th out of 400 companies assessed in its sector (consumer discretionary) and 84th out of more than 500 companies assessed in its revenue category (between 150 and 500 million euros).

The constant improvement in DELFINGEN's rating over the last three years underlines the company's constant and historic commitment to social and societal responsibility, as well as environmental issues:

Presence of a Corporate Foundation Definition of decarbonization strategy Strong governance systems Societal orientations and well-being at work.

On this occasion, Gérald Streit, Chairman and CEO of DELFINGEN declared: « The improvement in our rating demonstrates the daily commitment of the entire Group to seeking excellence in the various areas of CSR, in line with the historic values that define the DELFINGEN Group. As a family-owned company, DELFINGEN combines the pursuit of performance, the sustainability of its activities, the limitation of environmental impacts and a profound respect for people ». As CSR Global Lead, Pierre LE MOEL comments: « I'm proud to work on a committee made up of key representatives from various departments (HR, Ecological Transition, Purchasing, etc.). Together, we are working to spread the Group's CSR commitments throughout the organization, and the improvement in our ESG rating reflects this action. »

EthiFinance ESG Ratings, the non-financial rating agency of the EthiFinance Group, assessescompanies according to some 140 criteria divided into four main categories: environment, social, governance, and external stakeholders.

DELFINGEN has also earned two further ratings that demonstrate its determination to integrate all ESG-related issues into its management policy:

A bronze medal from Ecovadis, which assesses the sustainable development performance of suppliers on behalf of contractors;

A C rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), for its action against climate change, obtained on the Group's first participation in this ranking. CDP is a not-for-profit organisation that assesses the climate actions of companies worldwide.

Next event:

10 February 2025: Publication of revenue for Q4 2024 (after close of trading).

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is the global leader in cable protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes for the automotive and industry markets (renewable energy, rail, farming, etc.)

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 4,000 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

