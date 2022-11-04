04/11/2022 - 17:45

Reported net sales up 28% in Q3 and 12% in the first nine months of 2022

Upward update of 2022 revenue guidance to €410-415 million

Sales

Consolidated sales for 3rd quarter

In million euros Q3 2022* Q3 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Change of perimeter Net sales 110.0 85.7 28.3% 20.3% 9.7% -1.6% Mobility ** 93.3 72.9 28.2% 20.9% 9.2% -1.9% Industrial *** 16.7 12.9 29.2% 16.6% 12.6% _

Consolidated sales at end of September

In million euros Q3 2022* Q3 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Change of perimeter Net sales 313.9 279.5 12.3% 8.5% 6.4% -2.6% Mobility ** 266.3 235.2 13.2% 8.4% 6.1% -1.3% Industrial *** 47.6 44.3 7.6% 9.6% 8.1% -10.1%

*unaudited

** perimeter 2022: disposal of the Russian site in May 2022

*** perimeter 2021: disposal of the technical straps and belts business on June 30, 2021

**** Source: S&P Global Mobility September 2022

Mobility market: organic growth of 8.4% at end of September 2022

By business segment:

In the third quarter, like-for-like revenues were up 20.9% (+28.2% on a reported basis) in a market up 28.8%.

At the end of September 2022, net sales at constant exchange rates were up 8.4% (+13.2% on a reported basis) in a market up 8.3%. European automotive production was down 2.7% and represents less than 20% of global automotive production, even though DELFINGEN generates nearly 50% of its Mobility business in Europe.

The exchange rate effect at the end of September was positive by €14.4 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

Net sales for the 3rd quarter 2022:

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Protection systems 74.3 58.4 27.3% 18.8% 8.6% Fluid transfer 16.6 12.1 37.1% 24.6% 12.5% Others 2.4 2.4 3.2% -4.5% 7.7% TOTAL Mobility 93.3 72.9 28.2% 20.9% 9.2%

Cumulative net sales to end September 2022:

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Protection systems 210.7 191.5 10.0% 4.4% 5.6% Fluid transfer 47.9 36.5 31.2% 22.3% 8.9% Others 7.7 7.2 6.7% 0.8% 5.8% TOTAL Mobility 266.3 235.2 13.2% 8.4% 6.1%

By region:

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Automotive market evolution **** Performance vs Organic

(points) Americas 99.7 73.0 36.7% 21.4% 15.2% 24.9% -3.5 Europe - Africa 132.0 136.5 -3,2% -1.3% 0.3% -2.7% 1.4 Asia 34.6 25.8 34.1% 22.8% 11.3% 10.5% 12.3 TOTAL Mobility 266.3 235.2 13.2% 8.4% 6.1% 8.3% 0.1

By quarter:

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate New perimeter Q1 87.7 84.7 3.5% 0.3% 3.2% 0.0% Q2 85.3 77.6 9.8% 5.5% 6.5% -2.1% Q3 93.4 72.9 28.2% 20.9% 9.2% -1.9%

Industrial Market:

Industrial Market sales were up 9.6% at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope (7.6% on a reported basis), with a negative impact (-10.1%) of the change in consolidation scope following the sale of the "Technical straps and belts" business in June 2021.

It should be noted the good momentum of sales of the "Electrical and Thermal Insulation" business (+18.5% at constant exchange rates) and that Drossbach's sales were up 7.6% at constant exchange rates.

The effect of exchange rates at the end of September was positive by €3.6M due to the parity (€/$).



Perspectives

The global market situation remains highly disrupted (war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, raw material and energy prices).

According to S&P Global Mobility's estimates published in September 2022, global automobile production will grow by 5% in 2022.

DELFINGEN remains very cautious about market expectations. However, given its strategic positioning in vehicle wiring protection solutions, its leadership and its global presence, DELFINGEN anticipates sales of around €410-415 million and an operating margin of 5% for 2022.

DELFINGEN is adapting to these disrupted economic conditions while at the same time seizing the growth opportunities linked to the market transformation towards cleaner and more responsible mobility.

« Safe Harbor » Statement

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond DELFINGEN's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

