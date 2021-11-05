05/11/2021 - 17:45

Reported net sales of €279.5 million for the first 9 months of 2021, up +84.9 %

Outperformed the automotive market of +14.2 bps in Q3 and +19.8 bps at the end of September in a very difficult market context

Strong growth in the "Protection Systems" business at the end of September and good resistance in Q3

Sales

Consolidated sales for 3rd quarter

In million euros Q3 2021* Q3 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Change of perimeter Net sales 85.8 67.1 27.8 % -5.4 % -0.6 % 33.8 % Automotive 46.5 49.0 -5.2 % -5.3 % 0.1 % - Industrial 9.0** 8.8 2.4 % 21.6 % -0.1 % -19.1 % Schlemmer 30.3 9.3*** 225.3 % -13.5 % -4.7 % 243.5 %

Consolidated sales at end September

In million euros Q3 2021* Q3 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Change of perimeter Net sales 279.5 151.1 84.9 % 26.5 % -5.2 % 63.7 % Automotive 143.8 115.5 24.5 % 29.5 % -5.0 % - Industrial 31.8 26.3 20.8 % 33.5 % -6.3 % -6.3 %** Schlemmer 103.9 9.3*** 1015.4 % -13.5 % -4.7 % 1033.6 %

*unaudited

** perimeter 2021: sale of the technical straps and belts activity on June 30, 2021

*** perimeter 2020: acquisition of Schlemmer's Lot 1 (Germany, Romania, Russia, Spain) on September 1, 2020 and acquisition of Schlemmer's Lot 2 (Italy, Morocco, Tunisia) on December 31, 2020.

Automotive market : organic growth of 29,5%

By business segment:

Net sales at constant exchange rates were up by 29.5 % at the end of September 2021 (+24.5 % based on published data) in a market up only 9.7%. The effect of exchange rates at the end of September was unfavorable by €5.8 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

In the third quarter, sales at constant exchange rates were down 5.3% (-5.2% on a reported basis) in a market down 19.5%, penalized by semiconductor supply disruptions that led to the slowdown or even shutdown of many OEM plants.

Cumulative net sales to end September 2021:

In million euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Protection systems 111.7 82.0 36.2% 41.3 % -5.2 % Fluid transfer 24.8 24.1 3.1 % 8.5 % -5.5 % Interior trim fastening 4.7 2.7 77.5 % 87.3 % -9.8 % Logistics and Assembly Services 2.5 6.7 -62.3 % -62.3 %* 0 %

*Sale of the activity in Tangier plant in December 2020

Net sales for the 3rd quarter 2021:

In million euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Protection systems 35.5 34.5 2.7 % 2.3 % 0.4 % Fluid transfer 8.6 10.9 -20.6 % -19.9 % -0.7 % Interior trim fastening 1.7 1.2 48.9 % 50.3 % -1.4 % Logistics and Assembly Services 0.6 2.5 -74.3 % -74.4 %* 0.1 %

*Sale of the activity in Tangier plant in December 2020.

By region:

All regions outperformed the automotive market, particularly the Americas and Asia:

In million euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Automotive market evolution * Outperformance Americas 73.0 58.9 23.9 % 32.1 % -8.2 % 9.9 % + 22.2 bps Europe - Africa 45.9 40.0 15.0 % 15.2 % -0.3 % 6.9 % + 8.3 bps Asia 24.9 16.6 49.7 % 54.9 % -5.2 % 10.7 % + 44.2 bps

*IHS Source: October 2021

By quarters:

In million euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Q1 51.2 48.2 6.3 % 13.2 % -6.9 % Q2 46.1 18.3 152.6 % 165.9 % -13.3 % Q3 46.5 49.0 -5.2 % -5.3 % 0.1 %

Industrial market

Industrial Market sales were up 33.5 % at constant exchange rates (+20.8 % on a reported basis).

At constant exchange rates,

- Sales of Drossbach North America increased by 45 % (+36 % on a reported basis) ;

- The "Electrical and Thermal Insulation" activity grew by 40 % (+32 % on a reported basis);

- The "Technical straps and belts" business is down -26 % following the sale of this activity on June 30, 2021

The effect of exchange rates at the end of September was unfavorable by €1.7 million.

Schlemmer

The sales of the Schlemmer perimeter, fully integrated as of January 1, 2021, amounted to €103.9 million at the end of September, representing 37 % of the group's total sales.

The level of activity is higher than expected at the time of the acquisition.

Perspectives

In a market context that is as unstable as ever (variability of demand, shortage of materials and components, soaring purchase prices, logistical difficulties, etc.), DELFINGEN is doing its utmost to adapt the management of its operations and its cost structure and thus strengthen its leadership as a privileged partner of its customers by offering a unique service and quality.

In addition, DELFINGEN is developing its product and service offering to meet the challenges of the transformation of the automotive industry towards clean and sustainable mobility.

In view of this market situation, DELINGEN is revising its 2021 targets downwards, with sales of around €345 million and an operating margin of 5 %.

“Safe Harbor” statement

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond DELFINGEN's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

