Reported net sales above €190 million, up +130 % (+52 % organic)

Clear automotive market outperformance in all regions

Strong growth in the "Protection Systems" business

Sustained sales performance of the ex-Schlemmer Europe/Africa perimeter

Sales

1st half consolidated sales

In million euros 1S 2021* 1S 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate New perimeter Net sales 193,7 84,0 130,6 % 51,9 % -8,9 % 87,5 % In million euros 1S 2021* 1S 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate New perimeter Automotive 97,3 66,5 46,4 % 55,2 % -8,8 % - Industrial 22,8 17,6 30,0 % 39,5 % -9,4 % - Schlemmer 73,6 - - - 87,5 %

*unaudited

Bridge turnover 2020-2021 (in million euros)

2020: 84,0

Exchange rate: -7,5

Organic: 43,6

Change of scope: 73,6

2021: 193,7

Automotive market: organic growth of 13%

Net sales at constant exchange rates and at constant consolidation were up by 55% at the end of June 2021 (+46% on a reported basis).

The effect of exchange rates on -Automotive- sales at the end of June was unfavorable by €5.8 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

By business:

The "Protection Systems" business grew by 70% (+22% compared to 2019), confirming DELFINGEN's strategic positioning as a key player in the transition to sustainable mobility with hybrid and electric vehicles.

The "Fluid Transfer" business grew by 32%, despite the shortage of electronic chips that shut down several customer plants in North America.

The "Logistics and assembly services" business was down 55%, following the sale of the Tangiers plant in December 2020.

The "Fastening systems for interior trim" activity is up 116% in a market strongly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 (India).

In million euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Protection systems 76,2 47,5 60,5% 69,6% -9,1% Fluid transfer 16,2 13,3 22,4% 31,8% -9,4% Logistics and Assembly Services 1,9 4,2 -55,3% -55,2% 0,0% Interior trim fastening 3,0 1,5 100,0% 116,4% -16,4%

By region:

All regions outperformed the automotive market :

In million euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange rate Automotive market evolution** Performance vs Organic Americas 48,0 32,7 46,9% 61,3% -14,4% 31,4% 29,9 Europe - Africa 33,1 23,9 38,5% 39,1% -0,6% 27,8% 11,3 Asia 16,2 9,9 64,3% 74,1% -9,9% 28,0% 46,1

**IHS sources: July 2021

Industrial market:

Industrial Market sales were up 40% at constant exchange rates (+30% on a reported basis).

At constant exchange rates,

Sales of Drossbach North America rose by 60% (+46% on a reported basis) ;

The "Electrical and Thermal Insulation" activity grew by 34% (+24% on a reported basis);

The "Technical straps and belts" business grew by 4% (same change on a reported basis).

The effect of exchange rates on sales -Industrial Market- at the end of June was unfavorable by -1.7 M€.

Schlemmer

The sales of the Schlemmer perimeter, fully integrated as of January 1, 2021, amounted to €73.6 million at the end of June, representing 38% of the group's total sales.

The level of activity is higher than expected at the time of the acquisition.

Perspectives

In a market situation that remains as unstable as ever (demand variability, shortage of materials and components, soaring purchase prices, logistical difficulties, etc.), DELFINGEN is making every effort to adapt the management of its operations and its cost structure and thus strengthen its leadership as a preferred partner for its customers by offering unique service and quality.

In addition, DELFINGEN is developing its product and service offering to meet the challenges of the transformation of the automotive industry towards clean and sustainable mobility.

In the first half of the year, DELFINGEN should achieve its target of a 9% operating margin.

