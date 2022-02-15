15/02/2022 - 08:30

Dal Lab, Europe's 1st and only Med Tech for giving up smoking, launches its series A 3 million € fundraiser

• A potential European pharmacy market estimated at between 1 and 1.5 billion €.

• Dal Lab's pre-currency valuation is 25 million €.

Dal Lab was created in 2019 by David Martín Díaz, Alexandre Lenormand and Léon Chen, whose first name initials are the source of the word Dal, all three of them businessmen in the world of e-cigarettes.

Given the issues arising from tobacco use and the needs that smoking cessation solutions have so far failed to address, Dal Lab, the Med Tech specialised in smoking cessation, has set itself the task of developing and marketing the first ever high-dose electronic nicotine substitute, available exclusively in pharmacies on the pharmacist's advice or on prescription, and delivering nicotine replacement without requiring smokers to change their habitual behaviour; a combination that increases the success of smoking cessation and therefore reduces tobacco-related morbidity/mortality.

Having in 2020 pursued a successful 915,000 fundraiser through private equity, Dal Lab, a non-listed company, is now launching a series A 3 million € fundraiser.

The new fundraiser is intended to cover its financial requirements until it obtains a marketing licence for its nicotine e-substitute. Dal Lab will thus be financing stability and CE certification trials, pharmacokinetic trials, filing of marketing licence applications and obtaining a refund price, plus setting up its production unit in France.

“We decided to invite new shareholders to join the company with an affordable entry ticket of 50,000 €. This offer is associated with a not inconsiderable and rare opportunity, which is potential gain from an annual dividend of 30% of the net result”, explains David Martín Díaz, Dal Lab's co-founder and CEO.

A potential European pharmacy market estimated at between 1 and 1,5 billion €

The European market for help to give up smoking, including e-cigarettes, should reach 18.63 billion US$ by 2028, against 7 billion US$ in 2021. It should expand 14.8% per year between 2021 and 2028 (1). E-cigarettes account for just over 50% of the market (2).

The pharmaceutical market for nicotine e-substitutes could capture 15% of the market for e-cigarettes used to give up smoking and thus reach 1 to 1.5 billion € in Europe”, believes Alexandre Lenormand, Dal Lab's CEO.

Dal Lab's pre-currency valuation is 25 million €

“Our pre-currency value is now 25 million € . Being the first to enter the market, we believe that we will corner 20% of the market, or between 200 and 300 million € in annual income. Our business plan gives us a projection for the valuation of the company of over 500 million € within 7 years”, anticipates David Martín Díaz.

The founders, since the beginning of the year in very high demand amongst investors, have already agreed a significant percentage of the funding.

Investors keen to find out more should contact David Martín Díaz. [email protected]

