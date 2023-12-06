06/12/2023 - 19:40

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's solvency ratios are well above the prudential requirements set by the ECB for 2024

Brest, 6 December 2023 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has received notification from the European Central Bank (ECB) of the prudential requirements applicable in 2024, following the outcome of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted in 2023. Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's additional capital requirements in this respect are lower than current requirements.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital requirement(1) that Crédit Mutuel Arkéa must meet, on a consolidated basis, is 9.41% from January 2024, of which :

- 1.41% under the Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R);

- 2.50% for the capital conservation buffer;

. 1.00% for the countercyclical cushion.

The overall solvency requirement is set at 14.00%, including 2.50% P2R(1) .

With ratios at 30 June 2023 of 17.2% for the CET1 ratio(2) and 20.5% for the overall solvency ratio(3) , Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is well above the prudential capital requirements applicable from January 2024.

(1) The capital requirement is calculated excluding Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G).

(2) Ratios are calculated including interim profit net of dividends.

About the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa group

The Crédit Mutuel Arkéa cooperative group comprises the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Sud-Ouest federations and their member local banks, as well as some forty specialised subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Investment Services, Suravenir, etc.). By the end of 2022, it will have more than 11,000 employees, 2,600 directors, over 5.1 million members and customers, and total assets of €189.1 billion.

The first banking group to adopt a Mission Statement in 2019, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa became a company with a mission in 2022 and, through its "Transitions 2024" strategic plan, is committed to providing finance that serves local and regional authorities and their stakeholders, in order to position itself as an agile and innovative financial partner for the transitions of the future.

With a nationwide presence, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has chosen to keep its decision-making centres in the regions. It is a major player in job creation in its regions, and relies on an ongoing recruitment drive. The Group is convinced that local development can only be achieved by combining financial and non-financial considerations. This is why Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is the first French bank to have developed a unique method for calculating overall performance. This enables it to take into account all the financial, social, societal and environmental impacts of its activities and those of its stakeholders.

