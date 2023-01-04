04/01/2023 - 13:00

January 4th 2023 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and the Confédération Nationale du Crédit Mutuel have agreed on the framework and method for conducting a negotiation process. The aim is to preserve the cohesion of the group and strengthen the autonomy of its members, thus seeking an alternative to the disaffiliation project carried out until now by the leaders of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, whose mandate could change as a result of the discussions.

Under the aegis of the Confédération Nationale du Crédit Mutuel, this negotiation gives rise to discussions between Crédit Mutuel's main executive managers, which will lead to the drafting of proposals defined by elected representatives and directors within a dedicated body.

At the end of these different phases, the final decisions will be taken by the corporate bodies of the various Crédit Mutuel components.

About the Crédit Mutuel Arkéa group

The Crédit Mutuel Arkéa cooperative group is made up of the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Sud-Ouest federations and their member local banks, as well as some forty specialised subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Investment Services, Suravenir, etc.). It has more than 11,000 employees, 2,600 directors, more than 5 million members and customers in banking and insurance and a balance sheet total of 182.4 billion euros.

First mission-led banking group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed, through its strategic plan "Transitions 2024", to practising finance at the service of the territories and their stakeholders in order to position itself as the agile and innovative financial partner for the coming transitions.

With a nationwide presence, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has chosen to keep its decision-making centres in the regions. It is a major player in job creation in its regions and relies on a continuous recruitment drive. The group is convinced that local development can only be achieved by combining financial and non-financial aspects. This is why Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is the first French bank to have developed a unique method for calculating overall performance. This enables it to take into account all the financial, social, societal and environmental impacts of its activities and those of its stakeholders. More information at www.cm-arkea.com

About Confédération Nationale du Crédit Mutuel

Confédération Nationale du Crédit Mutuel is the network's central body, acting as a watchdog function, beacon and forum for the benefit of the entire group and its shared values. Its main tasks are to represent, supervise, control and protect the Crédit Mutuel brand, in accordance with the French monetary and financial code.

The group's 19 federations belong to it (18 regional federations and one national federation, Crédit Mutuel Agricole et Rural). Its 250 employees provide their expertise to all Crédit Mutuel entities. This framework ensures the optimal development of all regional groups, while respecting their autonomy.

