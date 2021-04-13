13/04/2021 - 12:00

CHANGES TO DIRECTORS OF COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) announces that Irial Finan has resigned from the Board with effect from CCEP's 2021 Annual General Meeting (the AGM) and Manuel "Manolo" Arroyo has been nominated by European Refreshments to succeed him as a Non-executive Director. Manolo Arroyo will be put forward for election by shareholders at the AGM.

Irial Finan was appointed as a Non-executive Director of CCEP in April 2016. He has been a member of the Nomination Committee and of the Remuneration Committee since his appointment.

Manolo Arroyo is the Chief Marketing Officer for The Coca-Cola Company. He brings to the Board in-depth knowledge of the Coca-Cola system and international experience, including in his previous role as President of the Asia Pacific Group. Prior to this, he held roles as Chief Executive Officer of Deoleo, S.A., a Spanish multinational olive oil processing company, and Senior Vice President and President, Asia Pacific of S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., a multinational consumer product manufacturer.

Sol Daurella, Chairman said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Irial very much for the significant contribution he has made to our business over the years. We have benefited hugely from his extensive knowledge of the Cola-Cola system and we all wish him the very best for the future. I look forward to working with Manolo in the future."

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, making, selling & distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages & is the world's largest Coke bottler based on revenue. CCEP serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain & Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange & on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CCEP.

