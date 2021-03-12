12/03/2021 - 19:10

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC FILES INTEGRATED REPORT AND FORM 20-F

LONDON, 12 March 2021 - Coca-Cola European Partners plc ("CCEP") (ticker symbol CCEP) announces that, on 12 March 2021, it filed its 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual and includes CCEP's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2020 were released on 11 February 2021.

The 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F is available on CCEP's website at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/integrated-reports and also online at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5R, a summary of the principal risks and uncertainties, information regarding related party transactions and a responsibility statement are set out in the Appendices. Page references included in this announcement refer to page numbers in the 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F. References to notes to the financial statements refer to notes in the 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F. This announcement should be read with, and is not a substitute for reading, the full 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F.

APPENDIX A - PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Our approach to risk

Our decisions are informed by an understanding of the risks we face as a business. Through our enterprise wide risk management programme, we identify, measure and manage risk, and embed a strong risk culture across our business.

CCEP's risk management framework looks at both risks we face and how we capitalise on opportunities we have.

Since the creation of CCEP, we have continually matured our risk management capabilities through seamless collaboration across the business. This has resulted in the creation of the one risk office, which helps us to manage risks and respond rapidly through established processes like incident management, business continuity plans and risk transfer mechanisms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the framework allowed us to respond rapidly to a fast changing environment. As a result, we were able to capture learnings and developed a comprehensive pandemic handbook that allowed us to respond well to the second wave and ensure that the impacts from COVID-19 were minimised. We are leveraging learnings from the current situation to further strengthen our risk management framework and prepare ourselves even better for future challenges.

The risk and internal control systems have continually improved since CCEP was created and are developed to address the changing risk environment and to adopt best practice in how to manage them.

Measuring and managing risk

The Directors have carried out a robust assessment of these principal risks.

The following is a summary of the Group's Principal Risks that are included in the 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F, however, this summary is not intended to include all risks that could ultimately impact our business and is presented in no particular order:

Business continuity and resilience

Packaging

Cyber and social engineering attacks and IT infrastructure

Economic and political conditions

Market

Legal, regulatory and tax change

Climate change and water

Perceived health impact of our beverages and ingredients, and changing consumer buying trends

Competitiveness, business transformation and integration

People and wellbeing

Relationships with The Coca-Cola Company and other franchisors

Product quality

For further details about our principal risks and uncertainties please refer to pages 44 to 50 of the 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F.

APPENDIX B - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Details regarding related party transactions can be found in Note 19 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 160 to 162 of the 2020 Integrated Report and Form 20-F.

