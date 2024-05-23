23/05/2024 - 08:00

23 May 2024

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) today announces the appointment of

Ed Walker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

CCEP is pleased to announce that Ed Walker, previously Group Controller of CCEP, is appointed as CFO. This follows the recent announcement of Nik Jhangiani's resignation (3 May 2024) and the completion of a thorough process.

Ed started his career as an Officer in the British Army. He then trained as an accountant and now has over 30 years of finance leadership experience across manufacturing, purchasing, commercial, marketing and group functions. Ed has been with CCEP since its formation and prior to that held several roles in the Coca-Cola system, including CFO of the Coca-Cola bottler in Canada. Ed's experience over the past decade has focused on Group finance planning, analysis and control.

Ed will assume the role as CFO effective 1 July with Nik supporting the transition until August and CCEP's half year results.

Damian Gammell, CCEP CEO, said:

"Ed has fantastic and broad finance experience across the Coca-Cola system. I have worked with him for many years so I know he will continue to drive the business forward. He will be a great addition to the executive team and I wish him all the best in his new well-deserved role."

Ed Walker said:

"I am very excited to be part of the next phase of our journey at CCEP in what is truly a great company. It continues to be a genuine privilege to work with so many talented and dedicated people across the business, and I look forward to collaborating with them closely to achieve our shared goals."

About CCEP

CCEP is one of the leading consumer goods companies in the world. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving nearly 600 million consumers and helping over 2 million customers across 31 countries grow.

We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.

The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ (and a constituent of the Nasdaq 100), London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

