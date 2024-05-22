22/05/2024 - 17:20

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (the "Company") was held at 1A Wimpole Street, London, W1G 0EA, United Kingdom on 22 May 2024.

All 28 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 23 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 24 to 28 were passed as special resolutions.

The results of the polls are set out below:

Resolution For (see note 1) Against (see note 1) Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) % Votes withheld (see note 3) Votes % Votes % 1 Receipt of the Report and Accounts 417,915,503 99.98% 84,142 0.02% 90.80% 165,250 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 408,427,256 97.69% 9,671,156 2.31% 90.82% 66,483 3 Election of Guillaume Bacuvier as a director of the Company 417,344,334 99.82% 753,320 0.18% 90.82% 67,241 4 Re-election of Manolo Arroyo as a director of the Company 352,724,956 84.40% 65,209,737 15.60% 90.79% 230,202 5 Re-election of John Bryant as a director of the Company 408,678,515 97.75% 9,419,404 2.25% 90.82% 66,976 6 Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company 352,652,123 84.38% 65,282,168 15.62% 90.79% 230,604 7 Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company 416,806,975 99.69% 1,292,257 0.31% 90.82% 65,663 8 Re-election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company 417,146,635 99.77% 956,155 0.23% 90.82% 62,105 9 Re-election of Álvaro Gómez-Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company 413,747,999 98.97% 4,298,816 1.03% 90.81% 118,080 10 Re-election of Mary Harris as a director of the Company 415,184,936 99.30% 2,917,792 0.70% 90.82% 62,167 11 Re-election of Thomas H Johnson as a director of the Company 412,097,539 98.71% 5,389,827 1.29% 90.69% 677,529 12 Re-election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company 413,468,454 98.89% 4,633,001 1.11% 90.82% 63,440 13 Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company 413,712,935 98.96% 4,332,282 1.04% 90.81% 119,678 14 Re-election of Nicolas Mirzayantz as a director of the Company 417,234,944 99.79% 863,710 0.21% 90.82% 66,241 15 Re-election of Mark Price as a director of the Company 415,125,553 99.29% 2,973,834 0.71% 90.82% 65,508 16 Re-election of Nancy Quan as a director of the Company 414,285,512 99.10% 3,763,369 0.90% 90.81% 116,014 17 Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company 413,720,470 98.97% 4,325,159 1.03% 90.81% 119,266 18 Re-election of Dessi Temperley as a director of the Company 413,478,571 98.89% 4,620,609 1.11% 90.82% 65,715 19 Reappointment of the Auditor 416,614,352 98.44% 6,612,884 1.56% 91.94% 66,091 20 Remuneration of the Auditor 421,133,129 99.51% 2,057,505 0.49% 91.93% 102,693 21 Political Donations 417,056,454 99.78% 918,561 0.22% 90.79% 189,880 22 Authority to allot new shares 408,033,822 97.60% 10,037,443 2.40% 90.82% 93,630 23 Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4) 194,046,934 77.06% 57,772,359 22.94% 54.70% 166,345,602 24 General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 415,239,434 99.54% 1,899,379 0.46% 90.61% 1,026,082 25 General authority to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 414,883,787 99.44% 2,322,775 0.56% 90.63% 958,333 26 Authority to purchase own shares on market 417,292,312 99.85% 626,560 0.15% 90.78% 246,023 27 Authority to purchase own shares off market 415,861,913 99.51% 2,060,176 0.49% 90.78% 242,806 28 Notice period for general meetings other than annual general meetings 410,065,918 98.08% 8,021,153 1.92% 90.82% 77,824

Notes:

1 Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. 2 As at 12:00pm on Monday 20 May 2024, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 460,354,782 ordinary shares in issue. 3 A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. 4 Resolution 23 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.

Resolution 23, being the ordinary resolution to approve the waiver by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers under Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Rule 9 waiver") in connection with the Company's buyback programme was duly passed by 77.06% of the votes cast by the independent shareholders of the Company (being shareholders other than Olive and its presumed concert parties) with 22.94% of votes cast against. Resolution 23 is a standing agenda item at each Annual General Meeting to enable CCEP to exercise the authorities under Resolution 26 to purchase its own shares on market and Resolution 27 to purchase its own shares off market, which were passed with majorities of 99.85% and 99.51% respectively. This will enable CCEP to make use of the option to return value to shareholders through a possible future buyback programme. Had Resolution 23 not been passed, the Company would not have been able to effect such buyback programmes, as explained in the Notice of AGM and also in the Letter to Shareholders issued via RNS on 10 May 2024. CCEP intends to continue to engage with ISS on their standing policy to generally recommend a vote against Rule 9 waivers which we believe may be a contributing factor in influencing investor decisions in this regard. In addition, CCEP will continue to engage, in normal course and as appropriate, with shareholders who did not support Resolution 23 to understand the reasons for their vote against the proposal and to continue a transparent and constructive dialogue on this topic.

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.1034%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

