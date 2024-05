01/05/2024 - 16:30

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 30 April 2024, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 460,284,178 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 460,284,178 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Lauren Brown

Head of Secretariat

+44 7919 485 062



