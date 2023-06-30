30/06/2023 - 19:10

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name Veronique Vuillod 2. Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief People and Culture Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")



GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,977 Ordinary Shares following the exercise of options granted under the terms of the Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. 2010 Incentive Award Plan, resulting in the issue of 4,977 Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $31.46 1,777 USD $32.51 3,200 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated Volume: 4,977 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $32.1351



Aggregated Price: USD $159,936.42 e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-29 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS) 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")



GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 4,977 Ordinary Shares following the exercise of options on 29 June 2023, partially on a non-discretionary basis to fund the exercise price and tax liability due in respect of the exercise of the options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $63.62 2,007 USD $63.63 334 USD $63.64 366 USD $63.65 400 USD $63.655 300 USD $63.66 400 USD $63.68 670 USD $63.69 500 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated Volume: 4,977 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $63.6450



Aggregated Price: USD $316,761.10 e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-29 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

