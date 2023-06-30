 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC company press release from 30/06/2023

  30/06/2023 - 19:10

Director/PDMR Shareholding

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Veronique Vuillod
2. Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief People and Culture Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,977 Ordinary Shares following the exercise of options granted under the terms of the Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. 2010 Incentive Award Plan, resulting in the issue of 4,977 Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  USD $31.46 1,777  
  USD $32.51 3,200  
       
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Weighted average price
- Price		  


Aggregated Volume: 4,977 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $32.1351

Aggregated Price: USD $159,936.42
e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-29
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 4,977 Ordinary Shares following the exercise of options on 29 June 2023, partially on a non-discretionary basis to fund the exercise price and tax liability due in respect of the exercise of the options
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
      USD $63.62 2,007  
      USD $63.63 334  
      USD $63.64 366  
      USD $63.65 400  
      USD $63.655 300  
      USD $63.66 400  
      USD $63.68 670  
      USD $63.69 500  
           
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Weighted average price
- Price		  


Aggregated Volume: 4,977 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $63.6450

Aggregated Price: USD $316,761.10
e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-29
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

  Original Source: COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC