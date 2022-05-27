27/05/2022 - 16:30

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (the "Company") was held at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ on 27 May 2022.

All 29 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 24 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 25 to 29 were passed as special resolutions.

The results of the polls are set out below:

Resolution For (see note 1) Against (see note 1) Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) % Votes withheld (see note 3) Votes % Votes % 1 Receipt of the Report and Accounts 393,387,484 100.00 18,205 0.00 86.12 170,467 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 328,840,214 86.18 52,743,916 13.82 83.54 11,992,026 3 Re-election of Manolo Arroyo as a director of the Company 330,432,926 83.97 63,069,542 16.03 86.15 73,688 4 Re-election of Jan Bennink as a director of the Company 391,720,370 99.55 1,782,410 0.45 86.15 73,376 5 Re-election of John Bryant as a director of the Company 388,369,790 98.70 5,128,997 1.30 86.14 77,369 6 Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company 390,024,095 99.14 3,386,806 0.86 86.13 165,255 7 Re-election of Christine Cross as a director of the Company 376,108,892 95.81 16,468,250 4.19 85.94 999,014 8 Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company 391,135,623 99.40 2,375,183 0.60 86.15 65,350 9 Re-election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company 386,580,076 98.24 6,922,132 1.76 86.15 73,948 10 Re-election of Álvaro Gómez -Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company 390,047,485 99.15 3,362,025 0.85 86.12 166,646 11 Re-election of Thomas H. Johnson as a director of the Company 366,960,714 93.27 26,498,656 6.73 86.14 116,786 12 Re-election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company 386,511,521 98.22 6,989,441 1.78 86.14 75,194 13 Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company 390,052,709 99.15 3,353,376 0.85 86.12 170,071 14 Re-election of Mark Price as a director of the Company 378,075,655 96.08 15,425,114 3.92 86.14 75,387 15 Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company 342,959,508 87.16 50,541,454 12.84 86.14 75,194 16 Re-election of Brian Smith as a director of the Company 387,575,164 98.50 5,921,628 1.50 86.14 79,364 17 Re-election of Dessi Temperley as a director of the Company 388,999,021 98.86 4,501,231 1.14 86.14 75,904 18 Re-election of Garry Watts as a director of the Company 390,245,303 99.18 3,212,533 0.82 86.14 118,320 19 Reappointment of the Auditor 387,457,799 98.46 6,051,766 1.54 86.15 66,591 20 Remuneration of the Auditor 391,255,176 99.43 2,228,779 0.57 86.14 92,201 21 Political Donations 392,280,814 99.86 556,382 0.14 86.00 738,960 22 Authority to allot new shares 387,466,967 98.46 6,044,898 1.54 86.15 64,291 23 Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4) 187,221,383 82.48 39,759,595 17.52 49.69 166,595,178 24 Employee Share Purchase Plan 393,390,559 99.96 145,611 0.04 86.15 39,986 25 General authority to disapply pre-emption rights 392,532,173 99.90 386,792 0.10 86.02 657,191 26 General authority to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 391,258,798 99.56 1,718,398 0.44 86.03 598,960 27 Authority to purchase own shares on market 392,327,304 99.81 745,187 0.19 86.05 503,665 28 Authority to purchase own shares off market 392,034,567 99.74 1,027,395 0.26 86.05 514,194 29 Notice period for general meetings other than annual general meetings 383,791,696 97.53 9,705,622 2.47 86.14 78,838

Notes:

1 Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. 2 As at 12.00pm on Wednesday 25 May 2022, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 456,789,240 ordinary shares in issue. 3 A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. 4 Resolution 23 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.

In particular, in accordance with Section 6(A) of Appendix 1 to the Takeover Code, the Company announces that shareholders approved resolution 23, setting out the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver").

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.4114%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

T +44 (0)20 7355 8406 Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

T +44 (0)7970 145 218 Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

T +44 (0)7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support. The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP