Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc 

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS

Preliminary unaudited results for the full-year ended 31 December 2021

Extraordinary year, entering 2022 as a stronger business

FY 2021 Metric[1] As Reported Comparable [1] Change vs 2020 Pro forma Comparable [3] Change vs 2020 As Reported Comparable

[1] Comparable Fx-Neutral [1] Pro forma Comparable [3] Pro forma Comparable Fx-Neutral[3] Total CCEP Volume (M UC)[2] 2,804 2,804 23.0 % 23.5 % 3,019 4.5 % Revenue (€M) 13,763 13,763 30.0 % 30.0 % 28.0 % 14,819 9.5 % 7.5 % Cost of sales (€M) 8,677 8,606 26.5 % 26.5 % 24.5 % 9,222 8.0 % 6.0 % Operating expenses (€M) 3,570 3,385 22.0 % 30.0 % 28.5 % 3,711 6.0 % 4.5 % Operating profit (€M) 1,516 1,772 86.5 % 48.5 % 46.0 % 1,886 26.0 % 23.5 % Profit after taxes (€M) 988 1,302 98.5 % 58.5 % 56.0 % Diluted EPS (€) 2.15 2.83 97.0 % 57.0 % 54.5 % Revenue per UC (€) 4.83 4.0 % 4.83 3.0 % Cost of sales per UC (€) 3.02 1.0 % 3.00 1.5 % Dividend per share[4] (€) 1.40 Maintained dividend payout ratio of c.50% Europe Volume (M UC)[2] 2,379 2,379 4.5 % 5.0 % 2,379 5.0 % Revenue (€M) 11,584 11,584 9.0 % 9.0 % 8.0 % 11,584 9.0 % 8.0 % Operating profit (€M) 1,298 1,500 59.5 % 25.5 % 24.0 % 1,500 25.5 % 24.0 % Revenue per UC (€) 4.81 3.5 % 4.81 3.5 % API Volume (M UC)[2] 425 425 640 4.0 % Revenue (€M) 2,179 2,179 3,235 10.5 % 7.0 % Operating profit (€M) 218 272 386 28.0 % 23.5 % Revenue per UC (€) 4.95 4.88 3.0 %

DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

“2021 was an extraordinary year for CCEP. We are a stronger more diverse business, built on great people, great service and great beverages – done sustainably. Solid top-line recovery, value share gains, operating margin expansion and remarkable free cash flow generation demonstrate our strong performance in a challenging environment. Our results also reflect the successful acquisition and integration of Coca-Cola Amatil, a fantastic business to have acquired at the right time, as we look forward to an even brighter future together.

“Together with The Coca-Cola Company and our other partners, our focus on core brands, in-market execution and smart revenue growth management initiatives solidified our FY21 position as the largest FMCG value creator[5], delivering revenue per unit case[2],[3] growth ahead of FY19[6],[11]. We also continued to make progress on our ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2040 and invest in making our packaging more sustainable.

“We are well placed as we look to FY22 and beyond. Our aim is to be smart and sustainable – through our people centric, data driven and digitally enabled approach. Disciplined investment in these areas, as well as in our portfolio, will support our long-term growth ambitions. In the near-term, we expect to see further volume and mix recovery whilst managing our key levers of pricing, promotional spend and driving efficiencies across our business, collectively with the aim of mitigating inflationary pressures.

“It is an outstanding time to be leading CCEP. We are making a difference and believe we have the right foundation to drive sustainable growth and, as evidenced by our FY21 dividend being greater than FY19 and FY20, deliver increased shareholder value.”

___________________________

Note: All footnotes included after the ‘About CCEP' section

FY & Q4 HIGHLIGHTS[1],[3]

Revenue

FY Reported +30.0%; FY Pro forma +7.5%[6]

Reported growth, in addition to the drivers below, reflects the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil (completed 10 May 2021)

NARTD value share gains across measured channels both in store[7] (+40bps) including sparkling (+30bps) & online[8] (+120bps)

Delivered more revenue growth for our retail customers than any of our FMCG peers[5]

Pro forma: comparable volume +4.5% [9] (-5.5% vs FY19) driven by the reopening of Away from Home (AFH) & increased consumer mobility given the easing of restrictions across most of our markets comparable volume by channel: AFH +10.0% (-16.0% vs FY19) reflecting fewer restrictions & recovery of immediate consumption (IC) packs (+20.5% [10] vs FY20; -19.5% [10] vs FY19); Home +1.5% (+2.0% vs FY19) supported by growth of IC & sustained growth in key future consumption packs (e.g. multipack cans +3.5% [10] vs FY20; +18.5% [10] vs FY19) revenue per unit case +3.0% [2],[6] (+1.5% [11] vs FY19) reflecting positive pack & channel mix driven by the improvement in AFH volume & growth in IC packs, alongside favourable price & brand mix



Q4 Reported +50.5%; Q4 Pro forma +8.5%[6]

Reported growth, in addition to the drivers below, reflects the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil

Pro forma: comparable volume +8.5% [9] (-1.5% vs FY19) driven by solid execution in the Home channel & cycling of soft comparables comparable volume by channel: AFH +23.0% (-9.5% vs FY19); Home +1.5% (+4.0% vs FY19) revenue per unit case +5.5% [2],[6] (+1.5% [11] vs FY19) primarily driven by favourable pack mix & promotional optimisation



Recent trading impacted by Omicron however restrictions not as severe as PY (pro forma comparable volume Q1 2021 -8.5% vs FY20)

Operating profit

Reported +86.5%; Pro forma comparable +23.5%[6]

Reported growth, in addition to the drivers below, reflects the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil

Pro forma cost of sales per unit case +1.5%[2],[6] reflecting increased revenue per unit case driving higher concentrate costs, commodity inflation & adverse mix, partially offset by the favourable recovery of fixed manufacturing costs given higher volumes

Pro forma comparable operating profit of €1,886m, +23.5%[6] reflecting the increased revenue, the benefit of on-going efficiency programmes & our continuous efforts on discretionary spend optimisation

Comparable diluted EPS of €2.83, +54.5%[6] (reported +97.0%)

Dividend

FY21 dividend per share of €1.40 (paid December[4]), +64.5% vs last year & +13.0% vs FY19, maintaining annualised dividend payout ratio of approximately 50% (in line with our dividend policy)

CCEP announces that it will revert to two interim dividends starting in FY22, the first declared with the Q1 trading update (paid in June), the second declared at the Q3 trading update (paid in December). The first interim dividend will be calculated as 40% of the prior year FY dividend, with the second interim dividend being paid with reference to the current year annualised total dividend payout ratio of approximately 50%

Other

Generated strong free cash flow of €1,460m (net cash flows from operating activities of €2,117m), supporting our focus on returning to our target leverage range (Net debt:Adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x-3x) by FY24. Assuming the Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition occurred on 1 January 2021, FY21 pro forma free cash flow is estimated to be €85m lower

Pro forma ROIC 8.0% (reported ROIC 9.2%)

API integration progressing very well; reorienting the portfolio to maximise system value creation to enable greater focus on NARTD, RTD alcohol & Spirits: sale of NARTD own brands to The Coca-Cola Company for A$275m; annualised EBIT impact of ~A$25m progressing previously announced plans to exit production, sale & distribution of Australia beer & apple cider products; minimal EBIT impact these initiatives are expected to substantially complete by the end of the first half



Sustainability

Europe: closed 2021 at ~53%[12] recycled plastic (rPET) achieving 2023 target 2 years early

API[13]: announced industry partnerships to build new PET recycling facilities in Australia & Indonesia

2 manufacturing sites in Spain & Sweden certified carbon neutral. Aiming for at least 8 sites by end of 2023

Retained on Carbon Disclosures Project's A Lists for climate change & water security; in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (Europe & World) for 6 years in a row & MSCI ESG Leaders index

FY22 Guidance & Outlook[1],[3]

The outlook for FY22 reflects current markets conditions. Guidance is on a pro forma comparable & Fx-neutral basis.

Revenue: pro forma comparable growth of 6-8%

Volume

Continued recovery as easing restrictions support AFH & tourism

Price

Successful execution of pricing strategies to date across many of our markets, elevated given input cost pressures

Promotions

Optimising our spend

Continuing to leverage segmentation, analytics, customer & consumer insights

Mix

Continued recovery of AFH & IC packs

Driving positive mix through smart revenue growth management initiatives & scaling innovation

Cost of sales per unit case: pro forma comparable growth of ~5% (previously 4-5%)

Volume recovery supporting favourable overhead absorption

We expect commodity inflation to be in the high single-digit range

FY22 hedge coverage at ~57%

Operating profit: pro forma comparable growth of 6-9%

Remain on track to deliver our previously announced efficiency savings & API combination benefits (multi-year programmes amounting to €350 to €395m in total (vs FY19))

Continued focus on optimising our discretionary spend

Comparable effective tax rate: c.22-23%

Dividend payout ratio: c.50%[14]

Fourth-quarter & Full-Year Pro forma Revenue Performance by Geography[1]

All values are unaudited, changes versus equivalent 2020 period

Fourth-quarter Full Year Fx-Neutral Fx-Neutral € million % change % change € million % change % change Great Britain 702 24.0 % 16.5 % 2,613 18.5 % 14.0 % France[15] 454 13.0 % 13.0 % 1,813 6.0 % 6.0 % Germany 608 4.0 % 4.0 % 2,335 3.0 % 3.0 % Iberia[16] 631 22.0 % 22.0 % 2,495 15.0 % 15.0 % Northern Europe[17] 555 6.5 % 4.5 % 2,328 3.5 % 2.0 % Total Europe 2,950 14.0 % 12.0 % 11,584 9.0 % 8.0 % API[13] (Pro forma)[3] 946 4.0 % (1.0) % 3,235 10.5 % 7.0 % Total CCEP (Pro forma)[3] 3,896 11.5 % 8.5 % 14,819 9.5 % 7.5 %

API

Q4 volumes reflect supply challenges & adverse weather in Australia, offset by fewer restrictions in Indonesia & a strong start to the summer selling period in New Zealand. FY volumes reflect the continued recovery of the AFH channel in all markets & solid performance in the Home channel.

Coca-Cola No Sugar outperformed in Australia, gaining +380bps of Q4 value share. Monster continued to grow in all markets.

FY revenue/UC[18] growth driven by positive pack & brand mix, lower promotions in Australia & underlying favourable price.

API reported revenues for Q4 were €946m & for the FY21 were €2,179m

France

FY & Q4 volumes reflect fewer restrictions & cycling soft comparables. Strong rebound in the AFH channel & continued growth in the Home channel led by IC.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar & Monster continued to outperform, with both FY & Q4 volumes ahead of FY19.

FY revenue/UC[18] growth supported by positive customer & pack mix led by AFH rebound & increased mobility e.g. small PET +22.0%; small glass +14.5%.

Germany

Q4 volumes reflect fewer restrictions in the AFH channel. FY volumes impacted by adverse weather in Q3 & restrictions within HoReCa[19] throughout the year slowing the overall recovery of the AFH channel. Continued growth in the Home channel.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar & Fuze Tea outperformed, with both FY & Q4 volumes above FY19 levels.

FY revenue/UC[18] growth driven by positive brand mix from Monster & the delisting of some PET waters, as well as favourable underlying price & positive pack mix.

Great Britain

Q4 volumes reflect rebound of AFH channel with few restrictions in place during the quarter. FY volumes reflected the continued recovery of the AFH channel, as well as increased domestic tourism & cycling soft comparables. Solid performance in the Home channel.

FY & Q4 volumes for Coca-Cola® TM, Fanta & Monster were ahead of FY19.

FY revenue/UC[18] growth supported by favourable underlying price, alongside positive pack mix led by IC e.g. small glass +39.5%; small PET +25.0%.

Iberia

FY & Q4 volumes reflect fewer restrictions & cycling soft comparables. Strong rebound in the AFH channel, although Omicron slowed the recovery in Q4 as restrictions in HoReCa[19] were reintroduced. FY volumes impacted by lower international tourism & the increased Spanish VAT rate within the Home channel.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar & Monster volumes ahead of FY19 for FY & Q4.

FY revenue/UC[18] growth driven by positive pack & channel mix led by the on-going recovery of the AFH channel & favourable underlying price.

Northern Europe

Q4 volumes reflect fewer restrictions in the AFH channel, although Omicron slowed its recovery with restrictions reintroduced in some markets. FY volumes affected by adverse weather in Q3, including the impact of flooding in Belgium in July.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Monster & Capri-Sun all outperformed in both Q4 & FY, with volumes ahead of FY19.

FY revenue/UC[18] (excluding soft drinks taxes[20]) growth supported by positive pack mix, alongside favourable brand mix & underlying price.

___________________________

Note: All values are unaudited and all references to volumes are on a comparable basis

Fourth-quarter & Full-Year Pro forma Volume Performance by Category[1],[3],[9]

Comparable volumes, changes versus equivalent 2020 period.

Fourth-quarter Full Year % of Total % Change % of Total % Change[5] Sparkling 85.0 % 8.5 % 84.5 % 4.5 % Coca-ColaTM 59.5 % 7.5 % 59.0 % 3.5 % Flavours, Mixers & Energy 25.5 % 10.5 % 25.5 % 7.0 % Stills 15.0 % 10.5 % 15.5 % 5.0 % Hydration 7.5 % 9.5 % 7.5 % — % RTD Tea, RTD Coffee, Juices & Other[21] 7.5 % 11.5 % 8.0 % 10.0 % Total 100.0 % 8.5 % 100.0 % 4.5 %

Coca-ColaTM

Q4 Original Taste +7.5%; Lights +7.5% driven by the continued rebound of the AFH channel & strong performance of the reformulated & rebranded Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (+9.5%)

FY Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in growth vs both FY20 (+8.5%) & FY19 (+11.5%)

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar gained FY value share[7] of Total Cola +90bps, supported by new look, new taste launch

Flavours, Mixers & Energy

Q4 Fanta +15.5% driven by the continued rebound of the AFH channel

Q4 Energy +11.0% with growth in both channels led by Monster. FY Energy +21.5% vs FY20 & +35.5% vs FY19 supported by solid distribution & innovation

Schweppes Mixers growth vs FY19 (Q4: +1.0%; FY: +1.5%)

Hydration

Q4 Water +7.0% reflecting its exposure to IC across both channels, with fewer restrictions & increased mobility during the quarter

FY Sports category brands in API in growth vs both FY20 (+11.0%) & FY19 (+9.0%)

RTD Tea, RTD Coffee, Juices & Other[21]

Q4 Juice drinks +8.5% reflecting the continued rebound of the AFH channel. Solid growth in Capri-Sun (Q4:+20.5%; FY:+16.5% vs FY19)

Fuze Tea growth vs FY19 (Q4: +10.5%[10]; FY: +9.5%[10]) & continuing to grow value share in Europe[7]

Alcohol delivered strong growth in Australia driven by Spirits & RTD (Q4: +9.5%; FY: +5.0% vs FY19)

___________________________

Note: All references to volumes are on a comparable basis

Conference Call (with presentation)

16 February 2022 at 12:00 GMT, 13:00 CET & 7:00 a.m.EST; accessible via www.cocacolaep.com

Replay & transcript will be available at www.cocacolaep.com as soon as possible

Financial Calendar

First-quarter 2022 trading update: 27 April 2022

Financial calendar available here: https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-calendar/

About CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands – serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow.

We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.

The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP

___________________________

Refer to ‘Note Regarding the Presentation of Pro forma financial information and Alternative Performance Measures' for further details and to ‘Supplementary Financial Information' for a reconciliation of reported to comparable and reported to pro forma comparable results; Change percentages against prior year equivalent period unless stated otherwise

A unit case equals approximately 5.678 litres or 24 8-ounce servings

Pro forma figures as if the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited occurred at the beginning of the period presented for illustrative purposes only, it is not intended to estimate or predict future financial performance or what actual results would have been. Acquisition completed on 10 May 2021. Prepared on a basis consistent with CCEP accounting policies and include transaction accounting adjustments for the period 1 January to 10 May. Refer to ‘Note Regarding the Presentation of Pro forma financial information and Alternative Performance Measures' for further details

9 November 2021 declared €1.40 dividend per share, paid 6 December 2021

NielsenIQ Strategic Planner FY21 Data to 02.Jan.22 Countries included are ES, DE, GB, FR, BE, NL, SE, PT & NO

Comparable & FX-neutral

Combined NARTD (non-alcoholic ready to drink) NielsenIQ Global Track MAT data for ES, PT, DE, FR, BE, NL, NZ, NO, SE to 02.Jan.22; GB to 01.Jan.22; IND to 31.Dec.21; NARTD IRI data for AUS to 02.Jan.22

Online Data is for available markets MAT GB to 01.Jan.22 (Retailer data+NielsenIQ), ES, FR, NL & SE to 02.Jan.22 (NielsenIQ), AUS to 02.Jan.22 (Retailer Data)

Adjusted for 4 fewer selling days in Q4; 1 less selling day in FY21; CCEP pro forma volume Q4 +3.0% vs FY20; CCEP pro forma volume FY21 +4.5% vs FY20

Europe only

Management's best estimate

Unassured & provisional

Includes Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands, Indonesia & Papua New Guinea

Dividends subject to Board approval

Includes France & Monaco

Includes Spain, Portugal & Andorra

Includes Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden & Iceland

Revenue per unit case

HoReCa = Hotels, Restaurants & Cafes

Northern Europe revenue per unit case declined in FY21 as a result of changes to Norwegian Soft Drink Taxes

RTD refers to Ready to Drink; Other includes Alcohol & Coffee

Note Regarding the Presentation of Pro forma financial information and Alternative Performance Measures

Pro forma financial information

Pro forma financial information has been provided in order to illustrate the effects of the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (referred to as CCL pre acquisition, API post acquisition) on the results of operations of CCEP and allow for greater comparability of the results of the combined group between periods. The pro forma financial information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and because of its nature, addresses a hypothetical situation. It is based on information and assumptions that CCEP believes are reasonable, including assumptions as at 1 January 2021 and 1 January 2020 relating to acquisition accounting provisional fair values of API assets and liabilities which are assumed to be equivalent to those that have been provisionally determined as of the acquisition date and included in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, on a constant currency basis. The pro forma information also assumes the interest impact of additional debt financing reflecting the actual weighted average interest rate for acquisition financing of c.0.40% for all periods presented. Acquisition costs included in 2020 pro forma financial information are assumed to be equivalent to those incurred in 2021.

The pro forma financial information does not intend to represent what CCEP's results of operations actually would have been if the acquisition had been completed on the dates indicated, nor does it intend to represent, predict or estimate the results of operations for any future period or financial position at any future date. In addition, it does not reflect ongoing cost savings that CCEP expects to achieve as a result of the acquisition or the costs necessary to achieve these cost savings or synergies. As pro forma information is prepared to illustrate retrospectively the effects of future transactions, there are limitations that are inherent to the nature of pro forma information. As such, had the acquisition taken place on the dates assumed, the actual effects would not necessarily have been the same as those presented in the Pro Forma financial information contained herein.

Alternative Performance Measures

We use certain alternative performance measures (non-GAAP performance measures) to make financial, operating and planning decisions and to evaluate and report performance. We believe these measures provide useful information to investors and as such, where clearly identified, we have included certain alternative performance measures in this document to allow investors to better analyse our business performance and allow for greater comparability. To do so, we have excluded items affecting the comparability of period-over-period financial performance as described below. The alternative performance measures included herein should be read in conjunction with and do not replace the directly reconcilable GAAP measures.

For purposes of this document, the following terms are defined:

‘‘As reported'' are results extracted from our condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

‘‘Pro forma'' includes the results of CCEP and API as if the Acquisition had occurred at the beginning of the period presented, including acquisition accounting adjustments relating to provisional fair values. Pro forma also includes impact of the additional debt financing costs incurred by CCEP in connection with the Acquisition for all periods presented.

"Comparable'' is defined as results excluding items impacting comparability, which include restructuring charges, acquisition and integration related costs, inventory fair value step up related to acquisition accounting, the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme, net costs related to European flooding and net tax items relating to rate and law changes. Comparable volume is also adjusted for selling days.

‘‘Pro forma Comparable'' is defined as the pro forma results excluding items impacting comparability, as described above.

‘‘Fx-neutral'' is defined as period results excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate changes. Foreign exchange impact is calculated by recasting current year results at prior year exchange rates.

‘‘Capex'' or “Capital expenditures'' is defined as purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalised software, plus payments of principal on lease obligations, less proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment. Capex is used as a measure to ensure that cash spending on capital investment is in line with the Group's overall strategy for the use of cash.

‘‘Free cash flow'' is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures (as defined above) and interest paid. Free cash flow is used as a measure of the Group's cash generation from operating activities, taking into account investments in property, plant and equipment and non-discretionary lease and interest payments. Free cash flow is not intended to represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

‘‘Adjusted EBITDA'' is calculated as Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), after adding back items impacting the comparability of period over period financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. Further, adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs, and although depreciation and amortisation are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortised are likely to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

‘‘Net Debt'' is defined as the net of cash and cash equivalents and short term investments less borrowings and adjusted for the fair value of hedging instruments related to borrowings and other financial assets/liabilities related to borrowings. We believe that reporting net debt is useful as it reflects a metric used by the Group to assess cash management and leverage. In addition, the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA is used by investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to analyse our operating performance in the context of targeted financial leverage.

‘‘ROIC” or “Return on invested capital” is defined as comparable operating profit after tax attributable to shareholders divided by the average of opening and closing invested capital for the year. Invested capital is calculated as the addition of borrowings and equity attributable to shareholders less cash and cash equivalents and short term investments. ROIC is used as a measure of capital efficiency and reflects how well the Group generates comparable operating profit relative to the capital invested in the business.

‘‘Dividend payout ratio'' is defined as dividends as a proportion of comparable profit after tax.

Additionally, within this document, we provide certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial Information, which management uses for planning and measuring performance. We are not able to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures to reported measures without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact or exact timing of items that may impact comparability throughout year.

Unless otherwise stated, percent amounts are rounded to the nearest 0.5%.

Supplementary Financial Information - Income Statement - Reported to Comparable

The following provides a summary reconciliation of CCEP's reported and comparable results for the full-year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020:

Full year 2021 As Reported Items impacting Comparability Comparable Unaudited, in millions of € except per share data which is calculated prior to rounding CCEP Restructuring Charges [1] Defined benefit plan closure[2] Acquisition and Integration related costs [3] Inventory step up costs [4] European flooding[5] Net Tax [6] CCEP Revenue 13,763 — — — — — — 13,763 Cost of sales 8,677 (17) 3 — (48) (9) — 8,606 Gross profit 5,086 17 (3) — 48 9 — 5,157 Operating expenses 3,570 (136) 6 (49) — (6) — 3,385 Operating profit 1,516 153 (9) 49 48 15 — 1,772 Total finance costs, net 129 — — (4) — — — 125 Non-operating items 5 — — — — — — 5 Profit before taxes 1,382 153 (9) 53 48 15 — 1,642 Taxes 394 43 4 10 13 3 (127) 340 Profit after taxes 988 110 (13) 43 35 12 127 1,302 Attributable to: Shareholders 982 109 (13) 43 34 12 127 1,294 Non-controlling interest 6 1 — — 1 — — 8 Profit after taxes 988 110 (13) 43 35 12 127 1,302 Diluted earnings per share (€) 2.15 0.24 (0.03) 0.09 0.07 0.03 0.28 2.83

Full year 2020 As Reported Items impacting Comparability Comparable Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding CCEP Mark-to-market effects [7] Restructuring Charges [1] Total Acquisition Related Costs [3] Net Tax [6] CCEP Revenue 10,606 — — — — 10,606 Cost of sales 6,871 — (62) — — 6,809 Gross profit 3,735 — 62 — — 3,797 Operating expenses 2,922 (2) (306) (11) — 2,603 Operating profit 813 2 368 11 — 1,194 Total finance costs, net 111 — — (3) — 108 Non-operating items 7 — — — — 7 Profit before taxes 695 2 368 14 — 1,079 Taxes 197 — 103 3 (45) 258 Profit after taxes 498 2 265 11 45 821 Attributable to: Shareholders 498 2 265 11 45 821 Non-controlling interest — — — — — — Profit after taxes 498 2 265 11 45 821 Diluted earnings per share (€) 1.09 — 0.58 0.03 0.10 1.80

__________________________

[1] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities.

[2] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[3] Amounts represent cost associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[4] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the fair value step-up of API finished goods.

[5] Amounts represent the incremental net costs incurred as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

[6] Amounts include the deferred tax impact related to income tax rate and law changes.

[7] Amounts represent the net out of period mark-to-market impact of non-designated commodity hedges.

Supplementary Financial Information - Income Statement - Reported to Pro forma Comparable

The following provides a summary reconciliation of CCEP's reported and pro forma comparable results for the full-year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020:

Full Year 2021 As Reported Pro forma adjustments CCL [A] Transaction accounting adjustments [B] Pro forma

Combined Items impacting Comparability [E] Pro forma Comparable Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding CCEP CCEP CCEP Revenue 13,763 1,056 — 14,819 — 14,819 Cost of sales 8,677 616 — 9,293 (71) 9,222 Gross profit 5,086 440 — 5,526 71 5,597 Operating expenses 3,570 323 68 3,961 (250) 3,711 Operating profit 1,516 117 (68) 1,565 321 1,886 Total finance costs, net 129 12 9 150 (4) 146 Non-operating items 5 (1) — 4 — 4 Profit before taxes 1,382 106 (77) 1,411 325 1,736 Taxes 394 29 (20) 403 (36) 367 Profit after taxes 988 77 (57) 1,008 361 1,369 Attributable to: Shareholders 982 74 (58) 998 359 1,357 Non-controlling interest 6 3 1 10 2 12 Profit after taxes 988 77 (57) 1,008 361 1,369 Diluted earnings per share (€) 2.15 0.16 (0.13) 2.18 0.79 2.97

__________________________

[A] Amounts represent adjustments to include CCL financial results prepared on a basis consistent with CCEP accounting policies, as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021 and excludes CCL acquisition and integration related costs.

[B] Amounts represent transaction accounting adjustments for the period 1 January to 10 May as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021. These include the depreciation and amortisation impact relating to provisional fair values for intangibles and property plant and equipment, the interest impact of additional debt financing reflecting the actual weighted average interest rate for Acquisition financing of c.0.40% and the inclusion of acquisition and integration related costs incurred by CCL prior to the Acquisition.

Full Year 2020 As Reported Historical adjusted CCL[C] Transaction accounting adjustments [D] Pro forma Combined Items impacting Comparability [E] Pro forma Comparable Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding CCEP CCEP CCEP Revenue 10,606 2,929 — 13,535 — 13,535 Cost of sales 6,871 1,737 57 8,665 (118) 8,547 Gross profit 3,735 1,192 (57) 4,870 118 4,988 Operating expenses 2,922 1,022 130 4,074 (581) 3,493 Operating profit 813 170 (187) 796 699 1,495 Total finance costs, net 111 37 19 167 (7) 160 Non-operating items 7 2 — 9 (4) 5 Profit before taxes 695 131 (206) 620 710 1,330 Taxes 197 44 (57) 184 142 326 Profit after taxes 498 87 (149) 436 568 1,004 Attributable to: Shareholders 498 109 (152) 455 542 997 Non-controlling interest — (22) 3 (19) 26 7 Profit after taxes 498 87 (149) 436 568 1,004 Diluted earnings per share (€) 1.09 0.24 (0.33) 1.00 1.19 2.19

__________________________

[C] Amounts represent adjustments to reflect CCL financial results as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2020. The impact of adjustments made to CCL's historical financial statements in order to present them on a basis consistent with CCEP's accounting policies is provided in Note 1.

[D] Amounts represent transaction accounting adjustments for the period 1 January to 31 December as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2020. These include the depreciation and amortisation impact relating to provisional fair values for intangibles and property plant and equipment, the non-recurring impact of the provisional fair value step-up of API finished goods, the interest impact of additional debt financing reflecting the actual weighted average interest rate for Acquisition financing of c.0.40% and the inclusion of acquisition related costs.

[E] Items impacting comparability represents amounts included within pro forma Combined CCEP affecting the comparability of CCEP's year-over-year financial performance and are set out in the following table:

Full year 2021 Items impacting Comparability Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding Restructuring Charges [1] Defined benefit plan closure[2] Acquisition and Integration related costs [3] Inventory step up costs [4] European flooding[5] Net Tax [6] Other [7] Total items impacting Comparability Revenue — — — — — — — — Cost of sales (17) 3 — (48) (9) — — (71) Gross profit 17 (3) — 48 9 — — 71 Operating expenses (136) 6 (110) — (6) — (4) (250) Operating profit 153 (9) 110 48 15 — 4 321 Total finance costs, net — — (4) — — — — (4) Non-operating items — — — — — — — — Profit before taxes 153 (9) 114 48 15 — 4 325 Taxes 43 4 27 13 3 (127) 1 (36) Profit after taxes 110 (13) 87 35 12 127 3 361 Attributable to: Shareholders 109 (13) 87 34 12 127 3 359 Non-controlling interest 1 — — 1 — — 2 Profit after taxes 110 (13) 87 35 12 127 3 361 Diluted earnings per share (€) 0.24 (0.03) 0.19 0.07 0.03 0.28 0.01 0.79

Full year 2020 Items impacting Comparability Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding Restructuring Charges [1] Acquisition and Integration related costs [3] Inventory step up costs [4] Mark-to-market effects [8] Net Tax [6] Impairment [9] Other [7] Total items impacting Comparability Revenue — — — — — — — — Cost of sales (70) — (48) — — — — (118) Gross profit 70 — 48 — — — — 118 Operating expenses (325) (125) — (2) — (116) (13) (581) Operating profit 395 125 48 2 — 116 13 699 Total finance costs, net — (7) — — — — — (7) Non-operating items — — — — — — (4) (4) Profit before taxes 395 132 48 2 — 116 17 710 Taxes 111 30 13 — (45) 29 4 142 Profit after taxes 284 102 35 2 45 87 13 568 Attributable to: Shareholders 284 102 34 2 45 62 13 542 Non-controlling interest — — 1 — — 25 — 26 Profit after taxes 284 102 35 2 45 87 13 568 Diluted earnings per share (€) 0.62 0.23 0.07 — 0.10 0.14 0.03 1.19

_________________________

[1] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities.

[2] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[3] Amounts represent cost associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[4] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the provisional fair value step-up of API finished goods. For 2021, these charges are included within the As Reported results. For 2020, these charges are included within Transaction accounting adjustments.

[5] Amounts represent the incremental net costs incurred as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

[6] Amounts include the deferred tax impact related to income tax rate and law changes.

[7] Amounts represent charges incurred prior to Acquisition classified as non-trading items by CCL which are not expected to recur.

[8] Amounts represent the net out of period mark-to-market impact of non-designated commodity hedges.

[9] Amounts represent the charges recognised by CCL relating to the impairment of Indonesia and Fiji during H1 2020.

Note 1: Adjustments to API's financial statements

The financial statements below illustrate the impact of adjustments made to the historical financial statements of CCL in order to present them on a basis consistent with CCEP's accounting policies.

Full year 2020 Historical CCL [1] Reclassifications [2] Adjusted CCL Historical Adjusted CCL [3] Unaudited, in millions of € AUD (A$) AUD (A$) AUD (A$) EUR (€) Revenue — 4,853 4,853 2,929 Trading revenue 4,762 (4,762) — — Cost of sales — (2,877) (2,877) (1,737) Cost of goods sold (2,862) 2,862 — — Delivery (221) 221 — — Gross profit 1,679 297 1,976 1,192 Other revenues 39 (39) — — Operating expenses (1,438) (255) (1,693) (1,022) Operating profit 280 3 283 170 Finance income 33 33 20 Finance costs (95) (95) (57) Total finance costs, net (62) — (62) (37) Non-operating items — (3) (3) (2) Profit before taxes 218 — 218 131 Taxes — (73) (73) (44) Income tax expense (73) 73 — — Profit after taxes 145 — 145 87 Attributable to: Shareholders 180 — 180 109 Non-controlling interest (35) — (35) (22) Profit after taxes 145 — 145 87

__________________________

[1] Historical income statement previously published by CCL for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020.

[2] Accounting policy and classification adjustments made to CCL's income statement in order to present on a basis consistent with CCEP.

[3] CCL income statement has been translated from Australian Dollars to Euros using the average exchange rate for the period of 0.6036.

Supplemental Financial Information - Operating Profit - Reported to Comparable

Revenue

Revenue CCEP

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 3,896 2,590 50.5 % 13,763 10,606 30.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (96) n/a n/a (206) n/a n/a Fx-neutral 3,800 2,590 46.5 % 13,557 10,606 28.0 % Revenue per unit case 4.86 4.53 7.5 % 4.83 4.66 4.0 %

Revenue Europe

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 2,950 2,590 14.0 % 11,584 10,606 9.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (53) n/a n/a (132) n/a n/a Fx-neutral 2,897 2,590 12.0 % 11,452 10,606 8.0 % Revenue per unit case 4.82 4.53 6.5 % 4.81 4.66 3.5 %

Revenue API

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 As reported 946 — 2,179 — Adjust: Impact of fx changes (43) n/a (74) n/a Fx-neutral 903 — 2,105 — Revenue per unit case 5.02 — 4.95 —

Revenue by Geography

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2021 As reported Reported

% change Fx-Neutral

% change Great Britain 2,613 18.5 % 14.0 % Germany 2,335 3.0 % 3.0 % Iberia[1] 2,495 15.0 % 15.0 % France[2] 1,813 6.0 % 6.0 % Belgium and Luxembourg 926 4.0 % 4.0 % Netherlands 557 5.5 % 5.5 % Norway 391 (7.5) % (12.5) % Sweden 375 11.5 % 7.5 % Iceland 79 13.0 % 10.0 % Total Europe 11,584 9.0 % 8.0 % Australia 1,359 n/a n/a New Zealand and Pacific Islands 377 n/a n/a Indonesia and Papua New Guinea 443 n/a n/a Total API 2,179 n/a n/a Total CCEP 13,763 30.0 % 28.0 %

[1] Iberia refers to Spain, Portugal & Andorra.

[2] France refers to continental France & Monaco.

Volume

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift CCEP



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change Volume 781 572 36,5% 2,804 2,277 23.0 % Impact of selling day shift n/a (30) n/a n/a (7) n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 781 542 44.0 % 2,804 2,270 23.5 %

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift Europe



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change Volume 601 572 5.0 % 2,379 2,277 4.5 % Impact of selling day shift n/a (30) n/a n/a (7) n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 601 542 11.0 % 2,379 2,270 5.0 %

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift API



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change Volume 180 — n/a 425 — n/a Impact of selling day shift n/a — n/a n/a — n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 180 — n/a 425 — n/a

Cost of Sales

Cost of Sales

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 8,677 6,871 26.5 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (71) (62) n/a Comparable 8,606 6,809 26.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (130) n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 8,476 6,809 24.5 % Cost of sales per unit case 3.02 2.99 1.0 %

For the year ending 31 December 2021, reported cost of sales were €8,677 million, up 26.5% versus 2020, and include the impact of a €48 million acquisition accounting fair value step up to API finished goods at the time of the Acquisition that were sold during May and June.

Comparable cost of sales for the same period were €8,606 million, up 26.5% versus 2020. Cost of sales per unit case increased by 1.0% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis, reflecting the impact of the newly acquired API operations, increased revenue per unit case driving higher concentrate costs, commodity inflation & adverse mix, partially offset by the favourable recovery of fixed manufacturing costs given higher volumes.

Operating expenses

Operating Expenses

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 3,570 2,922 22.0 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (185) (319) n/a Comparable 3,385 2,603 30.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (45) n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 3,340 2,603 28.5 %

For the year ending 31 December 2021, reported operating expenses were €3,570 million, up 22.0% versus 2020.

Comparable operating expenses were €3,385 million for the same period, up 30.0% versus 2020, reflecting the impact of the newly acquired API operations and higher volumes, partially offset by the benefit of ongoing efficiency programmes and our continuous efforts on discretionary spend optimisation.

Restructuring charges of €136 million were recognised within reported operating expenses for the year ending 31 December 2021 related principally to the continuation of the Accelerate Competitiveness programme announced in October 2020. This programme relates to initiatives across Europe aimed at improving productivity through the use of technology enabled solutions. Restructuring charges in 2021 include €51 million of severance costs related to productivity initiatives within the commercial organisation in Iberia.

Restructuring charges of €306 million were recognised within operating expenses for the year ending 31 December 2020, the majority of which also relate to the severance and accelerated depreciation in connection with the Accelerate Competitiveness programme. Charges included costs associated with closure of production sites in Germany and Iberia as well as the closure of five distribution centres and changes in commercial organisation in Germany.

Acquisition and integration related costs of €49 million were recognised within reported operating expenses the year ending 31 December 2021 associated with the acquisition of CCL, primarily brokerage and advisory fees. This compares to €11 million of acquisition related costs recognised during the year ending 31 December 2020.

Operating profit

Operating Profit CCEP

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 1,516 813 86.5 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 256 381 n/a Comparable 1,772 1,194 48.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (31) n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 1,741 1,194 46.0 %

Operating Profit Europe

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 1,298 813 59.5 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 202 381 n/a Comparable 1,500 1,194 25.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (22) n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 1,478 1,194 24.0 %

Operating Profit API

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 As reported 218 — Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 54 — Comparable 272 — Adjust: Impact of fx changes (9) — Comparable & fx-neutral 263 —

Supplemental Financial Information - Operating Profit - Reported to Pro forma Comparable

Revenue

Pro forma Revenue CCEP

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported and comparable 3,896 2,590 50.5 % 13,763 10,606 30.0 % Add: Pro forma adjustments — 911 n/a 1,056 2,929 n/a Pro forma Comparable 3,896 3,501 11.5 % 14,819 13,535 9.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (96) n/a n/a (240) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable and fx-neutral 3,800 3,501 8.5 % 14,579 13,535 7.5 % Pro forma Revenue per unit case 4.86 4.61 5.5 % 4.83 4.68 3.0 %

Pro forma Revenue API

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported and comparable 946 — n/a 2,179 — n/a Add: Pro forma adjustments — 911 n/a 1,056 2,929 n/a Pro forma Comparable 946 911 4.0 % 3,235 2,929 10.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (43) n/a n/a (108) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable and fx-neutral 903 911 (1.0) % 3,127 2,929 7.0 % Pro forma Revenue per unit case 5.01 4.88 3.0 % 4.88 4.74 3.0 %

Pro forma revenue by Geography

In millions of € Fourth-Quarter Ended 31 December 2021 Full Year Ended 31 December 2021 Pro forma comparable Pro forma comparable % change Pro forma Fx-Neutral

% change Pro forma comparable Pro forma comparable % change Pro forma Fx-Neutral

% change Europe 2,950 14.0 % 12.0 % 11,584 9.0 % 8.0 % Australia 590 1.0 % (3.5) % 2,028 11.0 % 5.5 % New Zealand and Pacific Islands 173 6.0 % 0.5 % 555 12.5 % 7.5 % Indonesia and Papua New Guinea 183 12.5 % 7.5 % 652 7.5 % 10.0 % Total API 946 4.0 % (1.0) % 3,235 10.5 % 7.0 % Total CCEP 3,896 11.5 % 8.5 % 14,819 9.5 % 7.5 %

Volume

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift CCEP



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change Volume 781 572 36,5% 2,804 2,277 23.0 % Impact of selling day shift n/a (30) n/a n/a (7) n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 781 542 44.0 % 2,804 2,270 23.5 % Pro forma impact[1] — 177 n/a 215 616 n/a Pro forma comparable volume 781 719 8.5 % 3,019 2,886 4.5 %

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift API



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change Volume 180 — n/a 425 — n/a Impact of selling day shift n/a — n/a n/a — n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 180 — n/a 425 — n/a Pro forma impact[1] — 177 n/a 215 616 n/a Pro forma comparable volume 180 177 1.5 % 640 616 4.0 %

[1] Pro forma API volume for the year ended 31 December 2020 is 618 million unit cases. Including the impact of the Q1 and Q4 selling day shift (2 million unit cases), pro forma comparable API volume is 616 million unit cases.

Pro forma Comparable Volume by Brand Category CCEP

Adjusted for selling day shift Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change % of Total % of Total % of Total % of Total Sparkling 85.0 % 85.5 % 8.5 % 84.5 % 84.5 % 4.5 % Coca-ColaTM 59.5 % 60.5 % 7.5 % 59.0 % 60.0 % 3.5 % Flavours, Mixers & Energy 25.5 % 25.0 % 10.5 % 25.5 % 24.5 % 7.0 % Stills 15.0 % 14.5 % 10.5 % 15.5 % 15.5 % 5.0 % Hydration 7.5 % 7.5 % 9.5 % 7.5 % 8.0 % — % RTD Tea, RTD Coffee, Juices & Other[1] 7.5 % 7.0 % 11.5 % 8.0 % 7.5 % 10.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 8.5 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 4.5 %

________________________

[1] RTD refers to Ready-To-Drink.

Cost of Sales

Pro forma Cost of Sales

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 8,677 6,871 26.5 % Add: Pro forma adjustments 616 1,737 n/a Adjust: Transaction accounting adjustments — 57 Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (71) (118) Pro forma Comparable 9,222 8,547 8.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (149) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 9,073 8,547 6.0 % Cost of sales per unit case 3.00 2.95 1.5 %

Pro forma comparable cost of sales for the year ending 31 December 2021 were €9,222 million, up 8.0% versus 2020. Cost of sales per unit case increased by 1.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis, driven by an increase in concentrate in line with our incidence model reflecting the improvement in revenue per unit case. There was also upward pressure on commodities and adverse mix, partially offset by the favourable recovery of fixed manufacturing costs given higher volumes.

Operating Expenses

Pro forma Operating Expenses

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 3,570 2,922 22.0 % Add: Pro forma adjustments 323 1,022 n/a Adjust: Transaction accounting adjustments 68 130 Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (250) (581) Pro forma Comparable 3,711 3,493 6.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (54) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 3,657 3,493 4.5 %

Pro forma comparable operating expenses for the year ending 31 December 2021 were €3,711 million, up 6.0% versus 2020, reflecting higher volumes, partially offset by the benefit of on-going efficiency programmes, combination benefits and our continuous efforts on discretionary spend optimisation in areas such as trade marketing, travel and meetings.

Operating Profit

Pro forma Operating Profit CCEP

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 1,516 813 86.5 % Add: Pro forma adjustments 117 170 n/a Adjust: Transaction accounting adjustments (68) (187) Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 321 699 Pro forma Comparable 1,886 1,495 26.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (37) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 1,849 1,495 23.5 %

Pro forma Operating Profit API

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 % Change As reported 218 — n/a Add: Pro forma adjustments 117 170 n/a Adjust: Transaction accounting adjustments (68) (187) Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 119 318 Pro forma Comparable 386 301 28.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (15) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 371 301 23.5 %

Supplemental Financial Information - Effective Tax Rate

The reported effective tax rate was 29% and 28% for the year ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020, respectively.

For the year ended 31 December 2021,the effective tax rate included a €127 million impact related to the revaluation of deferred tax positions due to enacted increases in the UK statutory income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective from 1 April 2023, the Netherlands statutory income tax rate from 25% to 25.8% effective from 1 January 2022 and an enacted law change in Indonesia which held its statutory income tax rate at 22% from 1 January 2022, reversing the previously enacted reduction from 22% to 20%.

The comparable effective tax rate was 21% and 24% for the years ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information - Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Net cash flows from operating activities 2,117 1,490 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (349) (348) Less: Purchases of capitalised software (97) (60) Add: Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 25 49 Less: Payments of principal on lease obligations (139) (116) Less: Interest paid, net (97) (91) Free Cash Flow 1,460 924

If the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021, free cash flow for the year ended 31 December 2021 is estimated to be €85 million lower.

Supplemental Financial Information - Borrowings

Net Debt

In millions of € As at Credit Ratings

As of 15 February 2022 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Moody's Fitch Ratings Total borrowings 13,140 7,187 Long-term rating Baa1 BBB+ Fair value of hedges related to borrowings[1] (110) 36 Outlook Stable Stable Other financial assets/liabilities[1] 42 — Note: Our credit ratings can be materially influenced by a number of factors including, but not limited to, acquisitions, investment decisions and working capital management activities of TCCC and/or changes in the credit rating of TCCC. A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time. Adjusted total borrowings[1] 13,072 7,223 Less: cash and cash equivalents[2] (1,407) (1,523) Less: short term investments[3] (58) — Net debt 11,607 5,700

___________________

[1] Following the acquisition of CCL, Net Debt includes adjustments for the fair value of derivative instruments used to hedge both currency and interest rate risk on the Group's borrowings. As at 31 December 2020, the Group did not hold interest rate hedging instruments and adjusted Net Debt only for currency impacts. In addition, Net Debt also includes other financial assets/liabilities relating to cash collateral pledged by/to external parties on hedging instruments related to borrowings.

[2] Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 2021 includes €45 million of cash in Papua New Guinea Kina. Presently, there are government-imposed currency controls which impact the extent to which the cash held in Papua New Guinea can be converted into foreign currency and remitted for use elsewhere in the Group.

[3] Short term investments are term cash deposits held in API with maturity dates when acquired of greater than three months and less than one year. These short term investments are held with counterparties that are continually assessed with a focus on preservation of capital and liquidity. Short term term investments as at 31 December 2021 includes €44 million of assets in Papua New Guinea Kina, subject to the same currency controls outlined above.

Supplemental Financial Information - Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Reported profit after tax 988 498 Taxes 394 197 Finance costs, net 129 111 Non-operating items 5 7 Reported operating profit 1,516 813 Depreciation and amortisation[1] 782 727 Reported EBITDA 2,298 1,540 Items impacting comparability Mark-to-market effects[2] — 2 Restructuring charges[3] 97 247 Defined benefit plan closure[4] (9) — Acquisition and Integration related costs[5] 49 11 Inventory step up costs[6] 48 — European flooding[7]] 15 — Adjusted EBITDA 2,498 1,800 Net debt to EBITDA 5.1 3.7 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 4.7 3.2

______________________

[1] Includes the depreciation and amortisation impact relating to provisional fair values for intangibles and property plant and equipment.

[2] Amounts represent the net out of period mark-to-market impact of non-designated commodity hedges.

[3] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities, excluding accelerated depreciation included in the depreciation and amortisation line.

[4] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[5] Amounts represent cost associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[6] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the fair value step-up of API finished goods.

[7] Amounts represent the incremental net costs incurred as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2021 Reported profit after tax 988 Taxes 394 Finance costs, net 129 Non-operating items 5 Reported operating profit 1,516 Pro forma adjustments CCL[1] 117 Transaction accounting adjustments[2] (68) Pro forma Combined operating profit 1,565 Depreciation and amortisation[3] 858 Pro forma EBITDA 2,423 Items impacting comparability Restructuring charges[4] 97 Defined benefit plan closure [5] (9) Acquisition and Integration related costs[6] 110 Inventory step up costs[7] 48 European flooding[8] 15 Other[9] 4 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA 2,688 Net debt to Pro forma adjusted EBITDA 4.3

______________________

[1] Amounts represent adjustments to include CCL financial results prepared on a basis consistent with CCEP accounting policies, as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021 and excludes CCL acquisition and integration related costs.

[2] Amounts represent transaction accounting adjustments for the period 1 January to 10 May as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021.

[3] Includes the depreciation and amortisation impact relating to provisional fair values for intangibles and property plant and equipment as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021.

[4] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities, excluding accelerated depreciation included in the depreciation and amortisation line.

[5] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[6] Amounts represent costs associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[7] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the fair value step-up of API finished goods.

[8] Amounts represent the incremental net costs incurred as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

[9] Amounts represent charges incurred prior to Acquisition classified as non-trading items by CCL which are not expected to recur.

Supplemental Financial Information - Return on invested capital

ROIC

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Pro forma[3] Comparable operating profit[1] 1,886 1,772 1,194 Taxes[2] (399) (367) (286) Non-controlling interest (12) (8) — Comparable operating profit after tax attributable to shareholders 1,475 1,397 908 Opening borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and short term investments[3] 12,498 5,664 6,105 Opening equity attributable to shareholders[3] 5,911 6,025 6,156 Opening Invested Capital 18,409 11,689 12,261 Closing borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and short term investments 11,675 11,675 5,664 Closing equity attributable to shareholders 7,033 7,033 6,025 Closing Invested Capital 18,708 18,708 11,689 Average Invested Capital 18,559 15,199 11,975 ROIC 8.0 % 9.2 % 7.6 %

____________________

[1] Reconciliation from reported operating profit to comparable operating profit and to pro forma comparable operating profit is included in Supplementary Financial Information - Income Statement section.

[2] Tax rate used is the comparable effective tax rate for the year (2021 pro forma: 21.1%; 2021: 20.7%; 2020: 23.9%).

[3] In light of the CCL acquisition and in order to provide investors with a more meaningful measure of capital efficiency for 2021, a pro forma ROIC measure has been presented. To derive this pro forma measure, opening borrowings, cash and cash equivalents and short term investments, and equity attributable to shareholders have been extracted from the Unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of financial position as of 31 December 2020 prepared in connection with proposed financing of the CCL acquisition and furnished on Form 6-K on 20 April 2021, and adjusted for any associated acquisition accounting fair value adjustments in the period through to 31 December 2021. These adjustments include an increase in borrowings of €38 million and a decrease in equity attributable to shareholders of €18 million.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 € million € million Revenue 13,763 10,606 Cost of sales (8,677) (6,871) Gross profit 5,086 3,735 Selling and distribution expenses (2,496) (1,939) Administrative expenses (1,074) (983) Operating profit 1,516 813 Finance income 43 33 Finance costs (172) (144) Total finance costs, net (129) (111) Non-operating items (5) (7) Profit before taxes 1,382 695 Taxes (394) (197) Profit after taxes 988 498 Profit attributable to shareholders 982 498 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 6 — Profit after taxes 988 498 Basic earnings per share (€) 2.15 1.09 Diluted earnings per share (€) 2.15 1.09

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

31 December 2021 31 December 2020 € million € million ASSETS Non-current: Intangible assets 12,639 8,414 Goodwill 4,623 2,517 Property, plant and equipment 5,248 3,860 Non-current derivative assets 226 6 Deferred tax assets 60 27 Other non-current assets 534 337 Total non-current assets 23,330 15,161 Current: Current derivative assets 150 40 Current tax assets 46 19 Inventories 1,157 681 Amounts receivable from related parties 143 150 Trade accounts receivable 2,305 1,439 Other current assets 271 204 Assets held for sale 223 20 Short term investments 58 — Cash and cash equivalents 1,407 1,523 Total current assets 5,760 4,076 Total assets 29,090 19,237 LIABILITIES Non-current: Borrowings, less current portion 11,790 6,382 Employee benefit liabilities 138 283 Non-current provisions 48 83 Non-current derivative liabilities 47 15 Deferred tax liabilities 3,617 2,134 Non-current tax liabilities 110 131 Other non-current liabilities 37 44 Total non-current liabilities 15,787 9,072 Current: Current portion of borrowings 1,350 805 Current portion of employee benefit liabilities 10 13 Current provisions 86 154 Current derivative liabilities 19 62 Current tax liabilities 181 171 Amounts payable to related parties 210 181 Trade and other payables 4,237 2,754 Total current liabilities 6,093 4,140 Total liabilities 21,880 13,212 EQUITY Share capital 5 5 Share premium 220 192 Merger reserves 287 287 Other reserves (156) (537) Retained earnings 6,677 6,078 Equity attributable to shareholders 7,033 6,025 Non-controlling interest 177 — Total equity 7,210 6,025 Total equity and liabilities 29,090 19,237

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended 31 December 2021 31 December 2020 € million € million Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before taxes 1,382 695 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 693 665 Amortisation of intangible assets 89 62 Share-based payment expense 16 14 Finance costs, net 129 111 Income taxes paid (306) (273) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (242) 208 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1) 34 Increase in trade and other payables 507 53 Increase/(decrease) in net payable receivable from related parties 8 (112) (Decrease)/increase in provisions (116) 43 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (42) (10) Net cash flows from operating activities 2,117 1,490 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of bottling operations, net of cash acquired (5,401) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (349) (348) Purchases of capitalised software (97) (60) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 25 49 Net proceeds/(payments) of short term investments 198 — Investments in equity instruments (4) (11) Proceeds from sale of equity instruments 25 — Other investing activity, net (2) — Net cash flows used in investing activities (5,605) (370) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net 4,877 1,598 Changes in short-term borrowings 276 (221) Repayments on third party borrowings (950) (569) Payments of principal on lease obligations (139) (116) Interest paid, net (97) (91) Dividends paid (638) (386) Purchase of own shares under share buyback programme — (129) Exercise of employee share options 28 14 Transactions with non-controlling interests (73) — Other financing activities, net 5 — Net cash flows from financing activities 3,289 100 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (199) 1,220 Net effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 83 (13) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,523 316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,407 1,523

