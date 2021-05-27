Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (the "Company") was held at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ on 26 May 2021.
All 28 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 23 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 24 to 28 were passed as special resolutions.
The results of the polls are set out below:
|Resolution
|For (see note 1)
|Against (see note 1)
|Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) %
|Votes withheld (see note 3)
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|1
|Receipt of the Report and Accounts
|395,303,737
|99.99%
|36,920
|0.01%
|86.74%
|155,065
|2
|Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|334,980,592
|84.96%
|59,318,003
|15.04%
|86.51%
|1,197,127
|3
|Election of Manolo Arroyo as a director of the Company
|392,470,375
|99.27%
|2,879,562
|0.73%
|86.74%
|145,785
|4
|Election of John Bryant as a director of the Company
|393,338,033
|99.49%
|2,016,897
|0.51%
|86.74%
|140,792
|5
|Election of Christine Cross as a director of the Company
|383,147,691
|96.91%
|12,210,325
|3.09%
|86.74%
|137,706
|6
|Election of Brian Smith as a director of the Company
|390,515,168
|98.78%
|4,834,589
|1.22%
|86.74%
|145,965
|7
|Election of Garry Watts as a director of the Company
|382,904,931
|96.86%
|12,409,137
|3.14%
|86.73%
|181,654
|8
|Re-election of Jan Bennink as a director of the Company
|394,361,750
|99.75%
|998,875
|0.25%
|86.74%
|135,097
|9
|Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company
|392,512,620
|99.28%
|2,840,567
|0.72%
|86.74%
|142,535
|10
|Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company
|393,259,737
|99.47%
|2,104,150
|0.53%
|86.74%
|131,835
|11
|Re-election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company
|379,321,297
|95.94%
|16,038,375
|4.06%
|86.74%
|136,050
|12
|Re-election of Álvaro Gómez-Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company
|392,499,065
|99.28%
|2,852,221
|0.72%
|86.74%
|144,436
|13
|Re-election of Thomas Johnson as a director of the Company
|383,044,549
|96.90%
|12,273,009
|3.10%
|86.73%
|178,164
|14
|Re-election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company
|356,359,214
|90.14%
|39,000,698
|9.86%
|86.74%
|135,810
|15
|Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company
|392,666,094
|99.32%
|2,684,875
|0.68%
|86.74%
|144,753
|16
|Re-election of Mark Price as a director of the Company
|393,787,394
|99.60%
|1,574,364
|0.40%
|86.74%
|133,964
|17
|Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company
|346,243,609
|87.73%
|48,404,586
|12.27%
|86.59%
|847,527
|18
|Re-election of Dessi Temperley as a director of the Company
|393,359,145
|99.49%
|2,000,194
|0.51%
|86.74%
|136,383
|19
|Reappointment of the Auditor
|391,342,810
|98.98%
|4,014,195
|1.02%
|86.74%
|138,717
|20
|Remuneration of the Auditor
|394,127,953
|99.69%
|1,230,465
|0.31%
|86.74%
|137,304
|21
|Political Donations
|394,359,240
|99.81%
|739,806
|0.19%
|86.68%
|396,676
|22
|Authority to allot new shares
|385,638,835
|97.55%
|9,701,007
|2.45%
|86.74%
|155,880
|23
|Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4)
|182,828,208
|82.11%
|39,824,695
|17.89%
|48.85%
|171,043,169
|24
|Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|394,048,227
|99.91%
|340,603
|0.09%
|86.53%
|1,106,892
|25
|Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment
|392,985,433
|99.63%
|1,464,605
|0.37%
|86.54%
|1,045,684
|26
|Authority to purchase own shares on market
|393,514,124
|99.79%
|823,661
|0.21%
|86.52%
|1,157,937
|27
|Authority to purchase own shares off market
|393,442,059
|99.78%
|882,766
|0.22%
|86.51%
|1,170,897
|28
|Notice period for general meetings other than AGM
|387,702,676
|98.14%
|7,338,658
|1.86%
|86.67%
|454,388
Notes:
|1
|Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
|2
|As at 5.15pm on Monday 24 May 2021, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 455,791,226 ordinary shares in issue.
|3
|A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
|4
|Resolution 23 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.
In particular, in accordance with Section 6(A) of Appendix 1 to the Takeover Code, the Company announces that shareholders approved resolution 23, setting out the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver").
Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.5433%.
In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACTS
|Company Secretariat
Clare Wardle
T +44 (0)20 7355 8406
|Investor Relations
Sarah Willett
T +44 (0)7970 145 218
|Media Relations
Shanna Wendt
T +44 (0)7976 595 168
