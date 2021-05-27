27/05/2021 - 13:00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (the "Company") was held at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge UB8 1EZ on 26 May 2021.

All 28 resolutions put to the members were passed on a poll. Accordingly, resolutions 1 to 23 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 24 to 28 were passed as special resolutions.

The results of the polls are set out below:

Resolution For (see note 1) Against (see note 1) Issued share capital represented by votes (see note 2) % Votes withheld (see note 3) Votes % Votes % 1 Receipt of the Report and Accounts 395,303,737 99.99% 36,920 0.01% 86.74% 155,065 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 334,980,592 84.96% 59,318,003 15.04% 86.51% 1,197,127 3 Election of Manolo Arroyo as a director of the Company 392,470,375 99.27% 2,879,562 0.73% 86.74% 145,785 4 Election of John Bryant as a director of the Company 393,338,033 99.49% 2,016,897 0.51% 86.74% 140,792 5 Election of Christine Cross as a director of the Company 383,147,691 96.91% 12,210,325 3.09% 86.74% 137,706 6 Election of Brian Smith as a director of the Company 390,515,168 98.78% 4,834,589 1.22% 86.74% 145,965 7 Election of Garry Watts as a director of the Company 382,904,931 96.86% 12,409,137 3.14% 86.73% 181,654 8 Re-election of Jan Bennink as a director of the Company 394,361,750 99.75% 998,875 0.25% 86.74% 135,097 9 Re-election of José Ignacio Comenge as a director of the Company 392,512,620 99.28% 2,840,567 0.72% 86.74% 142,535 10 Re-election of Damian Gammell as a director of the Company 393,259,737 99.47% 2,104,150 0.53% 86.74% 131,835 11 Re-election of Nathalie Gaveau as a director of the Company 379,321,297 95.94% 16,038,375 4.06% 86.74% 136,050 12 Re-election of Álvaro Gómez-Trénor Aguilar as a director of the Company 392,499,065 99.28% 2,852,221 0.72% 86.74% 144,436 13 Re-election of Thomas Johnson as a director of the Company 383,044,549 96.90% 12,273,009 3.10% 86.73% 178,164 14 Re-election of Dagmar Kollmann as a director of the Company 356,359,214 90.14% 39,000,698 9.86% 86.74% 135,810 15 Re-election of Alfonso Líbano Daurella as a director of the Company 392,666,094 99.32% 2,684,875 0.68% 86.74% 144,753 16 Re-election of Mark Price as a director of the Company 393,787,394 99.60% 1,574,364 0.40% 86.74% 133,964 17 Re-election of Mario Rotllant Solá as a director of the Company 346,243,609 87.73% 48,404,586 12.27% 86.59% 847,527 18 Re-election of Dessi Temperley as a director of the Company 393,359,145 99.49% 2,000,194 0.51% 86.74% 136,383 19 Reappointment of the Auditor 391,342,810 98.98% 4,014,195 1.02% 86.74% 138,717 20 Remuneration of the Auditor 394,127,953 99.69% 1,230,465 0.31% 86.74% 137,304 21 Political Donations 394,359,240 99.81% 739,806 0.19% 86.68% 396,676 22 Authority to allot new shares 385,638,835 97.55% 9,701,007 2.45% 86.74% 155,880 23 Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (see note 4) 182,828,208 82.11% 39,824,695 17.89% 48.85% 171,043,169 24 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 394,048,227 99.91% 340,603 0.09% 86.53% 1,106,892 25 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment 392,985,433 99.63% 1,464,605 0.37% 86.54% 1,045,684 26 Authority to purchase own shares on market 393,514,124 99.79% 823,661 0.21% 86.52% 1,157,937 27 Authority to purchase own shares off market 393,442,059 99.78% 882,766 0.22% 86.51% 1,170,897 28 Notice period for general meetings other than AGM 387,702,676 98.14% 7,338,658 1.86% 86.67% 454,388

Notes:

1 Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.

2 As at 5.15pm on Monday 24 May 2021, the time by which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the AGM must have been entered on the Company's register of members, there were 455,791,226 ordinary shares in issue.

3 A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

4 Resolution 23 was put to the AGM as a resolution of the shareholders of the Company other than Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") or any concert party of Olive.

In particular, in accordance with Section 6(A) of Appendix 1 to the Takeover Code, the Company announces that shareholders approved resolution 23, setting out the terms of the waiver of mandatory offer provisions in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code (the "Waiver").

Olive is currently interested in 166,128,987 shares in the Company and the Waiver does not entitle Olive to be interested in a greater number of shares. The Waiver would allow Olive's interest in shares as a percentage of the Company's total shares to increase as a result of the exercise of the Company's authorities to purchase its own shares, but only to the extent that the resulting interest of Olive, together with any concert parties, in the shares of the Company did not then exceed 40.5433%.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

