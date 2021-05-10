10/05/2021 - 12:00

Name Change

Effective 10 May 2021 Coca-Cola European Partners plc has changed it's name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc.

For further information, please contact:

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1895 231 313

