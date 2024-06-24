CBO TERRITORIA company press release from 24/06/2024 - CBo Territoria confirms its qualification for the French 'PEA-PME' scheme (share savings plan designed to finance SMEs and ETIs)

24/06/2024 - 18:00

Press release – Qualification for the French “PEA-PME” scheme

Sainte-Marie, June 24, 2024, 8 p.m.





CBo Territoria confirms its qualification for the French “PEA-PME” scheme (share savings plan designed to finance SMEs and ETIs)



CBo Territoria has announced that it meets all the qualifying criteria for share saving plans designed to finance SMEs and ETIs as specified in Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

A company whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market must cumulatively meet the following conditions:

Qualifying criteria * CBo Territoria's consolidated figures

(to December 29, 2023) Market capitalization of less than two billion euros €133.8M

* According to Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, a company is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme if its shares can be traded on a regulated market and its stock market capitalization is less than two billion euros, or was less than two billion euros at the end of at least one of the four calendar years preceding the fiscal year used to assess the eligibility of the issuing company's shares.



As a result, CBo Territoria's shares can be included in stock savings plans (also known as "PEA-PME") that are intended to finance SMEs and ETIs. These plans enjoy the same tax benefits as stock savings plans (also known as "PEA"), including a capital gains tax exemption, as long as no withdrawals are made for five years.

2024 financial calendar

First half 2024 results: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 (after trading hours)



About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€318.9 million, representing 86% of total assets in value at 31 décembre 2023). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment “C”) that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment “C” of the Gai?a-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier – Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr

La Réunion & Mayotte : Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com