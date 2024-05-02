02/05/2024 - 08:00

Sainte-Marie, May 2, 2024, for immediate release

CBo Territoria governance evolution

The Board of Directors of CBo Territoria (ISIN: FR0010193979—CBOT), a leading real estate player in La Réunion for nearly 20 years, convened on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. local time, under the chairmanship of Mr. Eric Wuillai. During the meeting, they acknowledged Mr. Wuillai's resignation as a director of the company and his termination as Chairman of the Board of Directors. These changes will take effect at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for today in Sainte-Marie (La Réunion) at 2:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. Paris time).

The Board of Directors expresses gratitude to Eric Wuillai for his unwavering dedication in establishing a prominent group specializing in commercial and residential property development on La Réunion. His efforts have significantly contributed to the island's territorial growth, characterized by robust social and environmental principles, which are exemplified in the tropical town of Beauséjour. The Board extends its best wishes for his future endeavors as a member of the SHLMR[1] Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has decided to merge the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Géraldine Neyret Gleizes will take on these combined responsibilities after today's Annual General Meeting. Géraldine Neyret Gleizes' tenure will end at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 2027.

Therefore, at the end of the Annual General Meeting, assuming a positive vote on the agenda item regarding the renewal of appointments, the Board will consist of eight members, including four independent directors and one non-voting director, with an equal representation of both genders.

Financial calendar 2024: Annual Shareholders' Meeting—Thursday, May 2, 2024 (Sainte-Marie La Réunion)

A propos de CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

Acteur immobilier de référence à La Réunion depuis près de 20 ans, CBo Territoria est devenue une foncière de développement multi-régionale spécialisée sur les actifs tertiaires (318,9 M€, soit 86% de son patrimoine total en valeur à fin décembre 2023). Le Groupe, présent sur l'ensemble de la chai?ne de valeur immobilière (Aménageur, Promoteur et Foncière), poursuit son développement via l'exploitation de ses réserves foncières ou l'acquisition de terrains. CBo Territoria finance son développement gra?ce notamment à son activité de Promoteur Résidentiel (Immeubles collectifs ou parcelles) et accessoirement Tertiaire et via la cession programmée de son patrimoine résidentiel résiduel auprès de la SHLMR.

CBo Territoria est une foncière de rendement éligible au PEA PME cotée sur Euronext Paris (compartiment C).

Responsable et engagée pour un immobilier plus durable depuis son origine, la RSE (Responsabilité Sociétale des Entreprises) est par nature dans l'ADN de l'entreprise. Son engagement et ses actions sont reconnus par le Gai?a-Index, indice franc?ais de référence des petites et moyennes valeurs les plus vertueuses en matière de RSE. Depuis son entrée en 2016, CBo Territoria reste dans le haut du classement de sa catégorie.

Plus d'informations sur cboterritoria.com

[1] On Medef's proposal, Action Logement has suggested the appointment of Mr. Eric Wuillai as a director of SHLMR (Société anonyme d'Habitations à Loyer Modéré de La Réunion), with the intention of appointing him Chairman of the latter at the Board meeting set for June 21, 2024