22/06/2023 - 18:00

Press release – Regulated information

Sainte-Marie, June 22, 2023, 10 a.m.

CBo Territoria confirms its qualification for the French “PEA-PME” (share savings plan designed to finance SMEs and ETIs)

CBo Territoria has announced that it meets all the qualifying criteria for share saving plans designed to finance SMEs and ETIs as specified in Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

A company whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market must cumulatively meet the following conditions:



Qualifying criteria *

CBo Territoria's consolidated figures Market capitalization of less than one billion euros €133.8M Total workforce of less than 5,000 people* 100 employees Annual sales of less than 1.5 billion euros* €85.7M Total assets of less than two billion euros* €496.5M

* In accordance with the provisions of Article D. 221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, the data used to determine the qualification of the issuing company's securities for the plan are those relating to the penultimate accounting period, i.e., December 31, 2021.

CBo Territoria's shares can consequently be integrated into stock savings plans designed to finance SMEs and ETIs (French “PEA-PME”), which benefit from the same tax incentives as stock savings plans (French “PEA”), in particular a tax exemption on capital gains, provided that no withdrawals are made for five years.

2023 financial calendar

First half 2023 results: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 (after trading hours)

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria, a leading real estate player in Reunion Island for nearly 20 years, has shifted into a multi-regional real estate company specializied in commercial assets (€300.6 million as of December 2022, i.e. 81% of its portfolio). The Group, which operates across the entire property value chain (land and property developer and investment property), is developing thanks to its land reserves but also by acquiring land to be developed. CBo Territoria finances its growth strategy through development activities (either residential or tertiary) and, through the scheduled sale of its residual residential assets to the social and intermediate housing landlord SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a property investment company listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C) that is eligible for the PEA PME scheme.

Responsible and committed to more sustainable property development from its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions have been recognised by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and micaps in terms of CSR. Since joining the index in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category.

