17/05/2023 - 08:00

Press release – Release of the preparatory documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting

Sainte-Marie, May 17, 2023, 10 :00 AM

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 7, 2023

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE RELEASE OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE MEETING

Shareholders of the Company are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting on June 7, 2023, to be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hub Lizine - 8 rue Pondichéry – La Mare - 97438 Sainte-Marie (La Réunion). The General Meeting will take place under the regular conditions. Nevertheless, the firm has decided to organize a video broadcast, which shareholders can watch on our website at www.cboterritoria.com (preregistration required).

The preliminary notice, which included the agenda and proposed resolutions, was published in the “BALO” (French Journal of Mandatory Statutory Notices) on May 3, 2023, and the meeting notice will be published in the BALO on May 19, 2023, as well as in a legal announcement's newspaper (“JIR”) on May 19, 2023.

The preparatory documents for the meeting set out in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the company's website (www.cboterritoria.com in the “Finance / Informations réglementées / Assemblées d'actionnaires / 2023” section ).

The preparatory documents for the meeting are also made available to shareholders from the time the meeting is convened. As a result, in accordance with the relevant regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder may request that the Company transmit them the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, if required by electronic means, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting. The exercise of this right by bearer share holders is contingent upon to the production of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts maintained by the authorized financial agent.

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's headquarters.

2023 financial calendar

Annual General Meeting: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

First half 2023 results: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 (after trading hours)

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€300.6 million at the end of December, representing 81% of total assets in value at year-end 2022). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment “C”) that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment “C” of the Gaïa-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

More information on cboterritoria.com

INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier – Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Corporate - Paris: Dina Morin - dmorin@capvalue.fr