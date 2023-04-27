27/04/2023 - 18:00

Press release – Signing of framework agreement

Sainte-Marie, April 27, 2023, 10 a.m.

CBo Territoria has renewed its framework agreement with Biotope, an environmental

consultancy firm

As a responsible player, CBo Territoria has always prioritized social and environmental considerations in all its development and construction projects. Since 2013, the Group has chosen to collaborate with the engineering firm Biotope on environmental issues, whose approach strives to balance natural resource preservation, environmental effect and risk reduction, and regional development dynamism. CBo Territoria and Biotope are proud of the work accomplished over the last ten years as part of their collaboration and are pleased to announce that the agreement, which was renewed for the first time in 2018, will be extended.

In concrete words, Biotope supports CBo Territoria with each project, from the feasibility studies and continuing through the compilation of regulatory files and the operational phase of the Group's operations. Biotope measures and monitors indicators over time (application of regulatory measures on a variety of topics such as biodiversity, waste, energy, water, carbon, soil artificialization, and so on) to improve the environmental performance of multi-scale activities.

Biotope also supplies CBo Territoria with regulatory advisory services in these areas.

Over the past ten years, real benefits have been witnessed in the improvement of partner companies' practices and environmental management. This monitoring has aided in the enhancement of the Group's CSR strategy.

This framework agreement enables CBo Territoria to achieve its objective of “100% compliance with the clean worksite charter” by focusing on systematic sorting, traceability, and optimal recovery of worksite waste.

CBo Territoria also expects its contractors to comply with safety requirements, labor laws, the French Labor Code, and environmental regulations. As a result, prior to the regularization of its contract, each contractor must sign a charter and commit to respecting its terms.

“This environmental coordination engagement with Biotope is part of our ongoing CSR actions, which are reflected in the so-called “Impact Péi 2030” roadmap based on several structuring pillars: protecting our territories, working with our territories' human potential, and collaborating within the company in a resilient structure using best CSR practices in terms of both responsibility and performance. The renewal of the framework agreement with Biotope responds to the challenge of protecting our island, preserving our environment and biodiversity, and being more stringent on ESG criteria with our suppliers,” says Géraldine Neyret, Deputy Managing Director.

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€300.6 million at the end of December, representing 81% of total assets in value at year-end 2022). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment “C”) that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CBo Territoria has been in the Top 10 of compartment “C” of the Gaïa-Index for the past 6 years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

About Biotope (www.biotope.fr)

Founded in 1993 by nature enthusiasts committed to biodiversity protection, the company has established itself as the French leader in environmental engineering in 20 years. BIOTOPE engineering consultancy firm assists public and private stakeholders in nature conservation and the environmental integration of development projects from French Guiana to China via the Mediterranean, with nearly 240 employees (botanists, wildlife experts, and environmentalists) and 21 locations in France and abroad. Biotope, based on Reunion Island, has been deploying all the company's know-how locally and throughout the Indian Ocean since 2002. Biotope is an independent and highly considered partner to all those working for nature protection and the sustainable development of our society, with a portfolio of over 600 references on the island and in the region.

