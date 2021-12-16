16/12/2021 - 08:45

Launch of an innovative and sustainable residential project in Beauséjour

·Sale of a 3,700 m2 housing estate which will host 12 modular eco-responsible villas

·Future projects that will diversify and complete the sustainable development model of the new city of Beauséjour designed by CBo Territoria

An innovative eco-responsible residential development

CBo Territoria announces the global sale of the Karré des Lilas development of 12 plots of land spread over 3,700 m2 in Beauséjour, to a group of investors under the IS tax exemption law, in order to build a set of 12 innovative eco-responsible villas, built from recycled containers.

With their modular shape, the villas will be produced from recycled maritime containers which, thanks to their water tightness and their ability to withstand a harsh environment (solar radiation, seismicity, high humidity, salt), will offer excellent insulation properties. These villas will also benefit from solar panels, rainwater harvesting equipment, and an exposure that favors natural ventilation and aeration throughout the year.

The structural construction of each villa will be facilitated by the containers' ability to be fitted together, while offering a high level of comfort and a contemporary look. This housing project, which will offer coastal views for some of the villas, will be located in the heart of the Beauséjour residential area, quiet, with vegetation, on the edge of one of the two green corridors for ecological restoration of endemic plants, and just a two-minute walk from the city center with its many shops, services and facilities.

The villas will be completed by the end of 2022 and will be available for rent to individuals.

Beauséjour, now more than ever the model of a sustainable city in a tropical environment

These new ecological projects confirm Beauséjour's pioneering and benchmark status as a model of sustainable development in a tropical environment designed and built by CBo Territoria. They allow for the diversification of the new city's sustainable housing typology.

With 5,000 inhabitants living in bioclimatic housing, Beauséjour combines sustainable and frugal urban design, environmentally friendly transportation and a preserved natural environment. In addition to its commitment to better living together and the environment, the new city offers economic and social vitality that is fueling its growing success. Thus Beauséjour offers its residents and visitors :

A comprehensive city center with : numerous shops (U supermarket, bakery, food shops, fairground market, restaurant and a free parking lot with 200 spaces), a wide range of services (medical center, pharmacy, sports club with tennis, squash and golf practice) first-class facilities (CAF and UDAF headquarters with 2 day-care centers in operation, IME -medico-educational institute-, Montessori school, college, music school, health professionals, associations, etc.) which will be completed in 2022 with the inauguration of a central town hall and a nursery school ;

Easier access with a TCSP (Transport Collectif en Site Propre) and a bus station in the heart of the city ;

And the vicinity of dynamic economic zones: La Mare business district with more than 200 companies and its LIZINE coworking spaces, airport and expressway serving Saint-Denis, the administrative capital of the island.

