Paris, June 22, 2022

CAST (Euronext - FR0000072894 - CAS) announces that Finexsi has been appointed as independent expert to advise on the financial terms of the mandatory simplified tender offer to be launched by Financière Da Vinci, a company controlled by Bridgepoint SAS on the date hereof and then, subsequently, by Bridgepoint Development Capital announced on May 18, 2022 (the "Offer").

The Board of Directors of CAST has decided, pursuant to article 261-1 I 2° and 4° and II of the French Stock Exchange Authority (the “AMF”) general regulations, to appoint the firm Finexsi, represented by Mr. Christophe Lambert, as independent expert for the purpose of drawing up the report on the financial terms of the Offer and of the potential subsequent squeeze-out, as the AMF did not object to its appointment.

The Board of Directors has followed the recommendation of the ad hoc Committee formed by the Board of Directors and composed of the following members: Mr. Vincent Delaroche (Chairman of the Committee), Mr. Paul-Camille Bentz and Mrs. Marie David.

Contact of the independent expert:

Cabinet Finexsi

Mr. Christophe Lambert

14 Rue de Bassano, 75116 Paris

01 43 18 42 42 - [email protected]

