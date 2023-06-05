05/06/2023 - 08:30

Capital Système Investissements acts as arranger and book-runner of two convertible bond issues for Les Agences de Papa, a PropTech that develops Versity, a metaverse dedicated to real estate

Geneva, June 5, 2023

Les Agences de Papa, a new-generation real estate agency operating in the Proptech sector and developing a metaverse dedicated to real-world real estate has signed two private placement agreements in convertible bonds. This fundraising will contribute to the development of its Web3 projects.

A first private bond issue of 1,750,000 euros offering a yield of 12% p.a. and redeemable over 24 months was subscribed with institutional investors. These bonds are convertible with a discount of 20% on the stock market price. A second private bond issue of 4 million euros offers a yield of 12% p.a. in fine. These bonds are convertible at a strike price of €0.25.

Frédéric Ibanez co-founder and president of Les Agences de Papa said: « These bond issuances will enable us to intensify the development of our Web3 projects and position ourselves as a leader in this promising new real estate market. We express our gratitude to Capital Système Investissements for following us in our development since 2022 ».

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, president of Capital Système Investissements, asserted its commitment to financing innovative technology companies: « Since 2022, we have provided several million in capital and debt financing to Les Agences de Papa as part of a long-term partnership. We are now increasing our stake given the company's excellent prospects».

About Les Agences de Papa (https://lesagencesdepapa.fr ; https://versity.io)

Les Agences de Papa is a 100% digital real estate agency that develops the Versity metaverse mirroring the real world. The objective is to optimize decision-making in the purchase of real estate.

Les Agences de Papa is listed on Euronext Access Paris – FR0014003I41 – MLPAP.

About Capital Système Investissements (www.capitalsysteme.com)

Capital Système Investissements is a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland and based in Geneva. Specialized since 2001 in complex financing for rapidly expanding companies, Capital Systeme Investissements offers professional or qualified investors innovative solutions for investing in high-yield secured private debt through UPLIFT HIGH YIELD EUROPEAN GROWTH a certificate (ISIN code CH1111191230) with a minimum return target of 10% per year and offering monthly liquidity.

CAPITAL SYSTÈME INVESTISSEMENTS

Gilles-Emmanuel TRUTAT, President

E-mail : investors@capitalsysteme.com